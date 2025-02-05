Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner To fix various driver issues on your PC, you will need a dedicated tool to find the freshest and the original drivers. You can use PC HelpSoft Driver Updater to do it in 3 easy steps: Download PC HelpSoft Driver Updater and install it on your PC

Start the scanning process to search for outdated or missing drivers that cause problems

Right-click on Update Now to allow the update process. Download now PC HelpSoft has been downloaded by 0 readers this month

The ERROR_IMAGE_MACHINE_TYPE_MISMATCH_EXE Windows system error, with code 720 (0x2D0), appears when running a 64-bit application on a 32-bit OS, and vice-versa. This could also be due to corrupted system files that conflict with compatibility checks.

The message for Error Code 720 reads, {Machine Type Mismatch} The image file %hs is valid, but is for a machine type other than the current machine.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install pending Windows and software updates, and make sure the app triggering the system error matches the system architecture, i.e., you are running the 32-bit app on 32-bit Windows and 64-bit app on 64-bit Windows!

How can I fix ERROR_IMAGE_MACHINE_TYPE_MISMATCH_EXE?

1. Run the affected app in compatibility mode

Right-click on the affected app’s launcher (.exe file), and select Properties. Go to the Compatibility tab, tick the checkbox for Run this program in compatibility mode for, and select an older iteration of Windows from the dropdown menu. Click Apply and OK to save the changes and check for improvements. If the system error reappears, choose another iteration of Windows and try again.

2. Repair system files

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt in the text field, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following DISM commands individually and hit Enter after each: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Now, run this command for the SFC scan: sfc /scannow Finally, restart the PC to apply the changes.

Corrupted system files are a common cause behind ERROR_IMAGE_MACHINE_TYPE_MISMATCH_EXE in Windows. To fix this, run the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) scans, which will replace any problematic files with their cached copies!

3. Install the correct drivers

Press Windows + X to open the Power User menu, and select Device Manager. Expand the entries here, right-click on the devices listed underneath individually, and select Update driver. Click on Search automatically for drivers and wait for Windows to install the best locally available version. Similarly, update all other drivers and check for improvements.

Running an incompatible driver version can also trigger Error Code 720 (The image file %hs is valid, but is for a machine type other than the current machine) in Windows. To verify this, check the error logs. And and easy fix is to let Windows update the drivers!

If Windows can’t find a better version, go to the manufacturer’s official website, find the new releases, and manually install the latest drivers.

4. Reinstall the affected application

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select the app that is throwing the system error, and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and restart the computer. Once done, download and install a compatible app version from the official website or Microsoft Store.

If a quick removal doesn’t work, it’s likely that the app left behind files or Registry entries that are conflicting with the OS. In this case, use a top-rated software uninstaller tool to wipe all traces of the app installation before moving to the reinstall!

5. Perform a system restore

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Create a restore point, and click on the relevant result. Click on System Restore. Select the Choose a different restore point option, if available, and click Next. Pick the oldest restore point from the list and click Next. Verify the restore details, click Finish, and confirm the change. Wait for the restore to complete. It typically takes 15-45 minutes.

As a last resort, you can perform a system restore to fix ERROR_IMAGE_MACHINE_TYPE_MISMATCH_EXE. This will revert any recently introduced misconfigurations that are triggering the system error!

Remember, Error Code 720 is almost always caused by software-based conflicts. And fixing it won’t take much time, given you can identify whether it’s an incompatible app version or issues with Windows to blame.

Before you leave, learn all about the common Windows errors and their expert solutions to prevent such problems from appearing!

For any queries or to share which fix worked for you, drop a comment below.