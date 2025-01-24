Fix: ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_LOGON_INFO 608 (0x260)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_LOGON_INFO Windows system error, with code 608 (0x260), appears when the system cannot verify the provided login credentials. This usually happens when incorrect credentials are provided, the user profile is corrupted, or the configured policies are restricting login attempts.

The message for Error Code 608 reads, There is insufficient account information to log you on.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install all pending Windows and software updates, and check for any changes to the IP or network and revert those. For most, these basic checks should do the trick!

How can I fix ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_LOGON_INFO in Windows?

1. Check the account and credentials

Here are a few important points to consider when getting the 608 (0x260) There is insufficient account information to log you on message:

Make sure you are entering the correct account credentials.

Check whether the password has expired.

Verify whether your account has been disabled or not activated yet (if a new user).

Check the network properties and ensure that you are connected to the Internet.

If everything looks fine, but you are still getting the ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_LOGON_INFO Win32 error code, reset the password. This, too, helped many fix the problem!

2. Create a new user profile

Press Windows + R to open Run, type netplwiz in the text field, and hit Enter . Click on Add. Click on Sign in without a Microsoft account. Now, select the Local account option. Enter a username for the new profile and a password (not mandatory), and then create the new account. Once done, sign out of the current account, log in to the new one, and check for improvements.

If ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_LOGON_INFO 608 (0x260) There is insufficient account information to log you on doesn’t appear on the new profile, you can move files from the old profile using an external storage drive. Once done, remove the old account from Windows!

3. Uninstall conflicting apps

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select any app installed, updated, or reconfigured around the same time you first encountered the system error, and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process, and then restart the PC.

For a few, it turned out to be the installed antivirus solution’s firewall that marked that network as Not trusted, which led to ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_LOGON_INFO.

If a quick removal doesn’t work, the app may have left behind files or Registry entries that are still conflicting with Windows. In this case, it’s best to use a top-rated software uninstaller to wipe all traces of the app installation.

4. Perform a system restore

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Create a restore point, and click on the relevant result. Click the System Restore button. Select the Choose a different restore point option, if available, and click Next. Pick the oldest restore point from the list, and click Next. Verify the restore details, click Finish, and confirm the change. Wait for the restore to complete. It usually takes 15-45 minutes.

When you can’t figure out what’s triggering ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_LOGON_INFO performing a system restore would clear out any recent misconfigurations in the system. Just make sure you choose a restore point created before the error first appeared!

If all else fails, it’s best to contact the system administrator or the support team for the app that’s triggering the error. They would be better able to assess the configured policies and restrictions and fix any that are misconfigured.

Remember, ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_LOGON_INFO always arises due to software-based issues and is easily fixable, given you can identify the underlying cause. A quick way of doing that is to check the Windows error logs.

