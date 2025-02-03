Error Log Hard Error 718 (0x2CE): Fix it With 4 Steps

Checking the logs can help you pinpoint the cause of the problem

ERROR_LOG_HARD_ERROR often comes with 718 (0x2CE) Application popup: %1 : %2 message. This error is associated with the logging service, and to fix it, you just need to follow these steps.

How can I fix ERROR_LOG_HARD_ERROR?

Before we start, check if Windows and all your drivers are up to date. This will help you avoid any compatibility issues and bugs.

1. Check the logs

Press the Windows key + X and choose Event Viewer.

Next, select Windows Logs and then choose System or Application.

Look for any errors or warnings that have occurred before the error. Try to research them and solve them on your own. After resolving them, the original issue might be gone.

2. Repair your system files

Press the Windows key + S and enter cmd. Choose Run as administrator.

Run the following commands:

sfc /scannow

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth After both commands are executed, check if the error is gone.

3. Run the chkdsk scan

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Run the following command chkdsk C: /f /r

If prompted, press Y to schedule the scan and restart your PC. Wait for the scan to finish.

4. Restart the Windows Event Log service

Press Windows key + R and enter services.msc.

Next, locate the Windows Event Log and right-click it.

Select Restart from the menu.

ERROR_LOG_HARD_ERROR can be fixed by repairing your files, but if that doesn’t work, you might need to restart the logging service.

This isn’t the only error you can encounter, we wrote about ERROR_DLL_INIT_FAILED_LOGOFF and ERROR_INSUFFICIENT_LOGON_INFO in our previous articles, so don’t miss them.