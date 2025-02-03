Error Log Hard Error 718 (0x2CE): Fix it With 4 Steps
Checking the logs can help you pinpoint the cause of the problem
ERROR_LOG_HARD_ERROR often comes with 718 (0x2CE) Application popup: %1 : %2 message. This error is associated with the logging service, and to fix it, you just need to follow these steps.
How can I fix ERROR_LOG_HARD_ERROR?
Before we start, check if Windows and all your drivers are up to date. This will help you avoid any compatibility issues and bugs.
1. Check the logs
- Press the Windows key + X and choose Event Viewer.
- Next, select Windows Logs and then choose System or Application.
- Look for any errors or warnings that have occurred before the error.
- Try to research them and solve them on your own.
- After resolving them, the original issue might be gone.
2. Repair your system files
- Press the Windows key + S and enter cmd. Choose Run as administrator.
- Run the following commands:
sfc /scannow
DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
- After both commands are executed, check if the error is gone.
3. Run the chkdsk scan
- Open Command Prompt as administrator.
- Run the following command
chkdsk C: /f /r
- If prompted, press Y to schedule the scan and restart your PC.
- Wait for the scan to finish.
4. Restart the Windows Event Log service
- Press Windows key + R and enter services.msc.
- Next, locate the Windows Event Log and right-click it.
- Select Restart from the menu.
ERROR_LOG_HARD_ERROR can be fixed by repairing your files, but if that doesn’t work, you might need to restart the logging service.
