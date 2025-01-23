Fix: ERROR_DLL_INIT_FAILED_LOGOFF (DLL Initialization Failed)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner For fixing Windows errors, we recommend Fortect: Fortect will identify and deploy the correct fix for your Windows errors. Follow the 3 easy steps to get rid of Windows errors: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning your PC for Windows errors

Right-click on Start Repair to deploy the right fix for each error encountered during the scan Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The ERROR_DLL_INIT_FAILED_LOGOFF Windows system error, with code 624 (0x270), appears when you are shutting down (or restarting) the PC and an application is initiating a process, which is not permitted at this stage, and is terminated as a result.

The message for Error Code 624 reads, {DLL Initialization Failed} The application failed to initialize because the window station is shutting down.

Before you proceed to the solutions, install all pending Windows and software updates and uninstall the application listed in the error message. For many, the problematic app turned out to be Dr. Watson Application Program Debugger (dwwin.exe).

How can I fix ERROR_DLL_INIT_FAILED_LOGOFF in Windows?

1. Perform a clean boot

Press Windows + S to open Search, type System Configuration, and click on the relevant result. Go to the Services tab, tick the checkbox for Hide all Microsoft services, and click on Disable all. Now, navigate to the Startup tab, and click on Open Task Manager. Select any non-critical app that reads Enabled under the Status column, and click on Disable. Go back to System Configuration, and click Apply and OK to save the changes. Click Restart in the confirmation prompt. Once the PC reboots, turn it off again and verify whether the system error reappears.

If ERROR_DLL_INIT_FAILED_LOGOFF doesn’t appear in the Clean Boot environment, one of the disabled components is to blame. Now, re-enable them one at a time, and try turning off the PC after each. As soon as the system error reappears, the component last reconfigured is the underlying cause.

If it’s a service or driver, disable it, and for an app, uninstall it completely!

2. Disable Fast Startup

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Control Panel, and click on the relevant result. Click on System and Security. Click on Change what the power buttons do under Power Options. Now, click on Change settings that are currently unavailable. Untick the checkbox for Turn on fast startup, and click on Save changes.

When fast startup is enabled, the PC stores some of the information, which may trigger conflicts in subsequent shutdowns and lead to ERROR_DLL_INIT_FAILED_LOGOFF 624 (0x270) {DLL Initialization Failed} The application failed to initialize because the window station is shutting down.

If that’s the case with you, disabling fast startup will do the trick!

3. Scan the PC for malware

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Windows Security, and click on the relevant result. Click on Virus & threat protection. Click on Scan options. Select the Full scan entry and then click on Scan now. Wait for Windows Security to detect and remove active threats. The scan may take 10-30 minutes.

4. Reinstall the affected application

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select the application triggering the system error, and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and then reboot the PC. Now, install the application from the official website.

If only a specific app is triggering ERROR_DLL_INIT_FAILED_LOGOFF, reinstalling it will get things up and running. In case that doesn’t work, use a top-rated software uninstaller to clear any leftover files and Registry entries that might conflict with the OS.

My recommendation is that if the app isn’t critical, it’s best to uninstall it rather than proceed with reinstallation!

5. Delete the corrupt user profile

In a few cases, users reported ERROR_DLL_INIT_FAILED_LOGOFF while signing in to Citrix MetaFrame and other similar software with a specific profile. This happens when the said profile is corrupt, and you need to delete the user account to fix things.

If it’s the only account on the PC, I recommend creating a local account beforehand, as it is less likely to trigger errors!

When all else fails to fix the ERROR_DLL_INIT_FAILED_LOGOFF Win32 system error, the last option is to contact the affected app’s dedicated support team for help.

Before you leave, find out the common Windows problems and expert solutions to prevent such errors from reappearing!

For any queries or to share what worked for you, drop a comment below.