ERROR_REGISTRY_QUOTA_LIMIT: 5 Steps to Fix

Freeing up memory space and adjusting registry settings should fix it

Getting ERROR_REGISTRY_QUOTA_LIMIT on Windows signals you might have run out of memory, there’s a system file issue, or your registry settings should be adjusted.

Luckily, the error isn’t a major concern in most cases and can be fixed easily. Here’s how:

How to fix ERROR_REGISTRY_QUOTA_LIMIT

1. Uninstall unnecessary programs

Press Windows Key + I to open Settings. Click Apps > Installed apps. Scroll through the list of installed programs, select any that you no longer use, and click Uninstall. Follow the prompts to complete the uninstallation.

2. Increase maximum Registry size

Press Windows Key + R, type regedit, and press Enter. In the Registry Editor, navigate to: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control. Right-click on the empty space in the right pane, select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value, and name it MaxRegSize. Right-click MaxRegSize and select Modify. Set its value to 0x20000000 (512 MB). Close Registry Editor and restart your computer.

3. Delete temporary files

Press Windows Key + R, type temp, and press Enter. Select all files in the folder and press Shift + Delete to permanently remove them. Repeat the process for %temp%. Try rerunning the problematic app and see if the error persists.

4. Scan your PC for malware

Press the Windows key , type Windows Security, and open the app. Select Virus & Threat Protection. Click Scan Options and select Full Scan. Click Scan Now and allow Windows Security to check your system for malware. Quarantine or remove any threats found.

Certain malware can create unwanted registry entries which could lead to issues like ERROR_REGISTRY_QUOTA_LIMIT. Make sure your PC is threat-free by running a quick scan.

You can do the same steps even if you use a third-party antivirus.

5. Free up space with Disk Cleanup

Press the Windows key , type Disk Cleanup, and open the app. Choose your system drive (usually C:) and click OK. Check all boxes for the categories you want to clean. Click OK to confirm.

The ERROR_REGISTRY_QUOTA_LIMIT error occurs when your system exceeds the maximum size allowed for the registry. This can happen when you don’t have sufficient memory or have registry limits.

Malware can also be a culprit, so make sure your system is free of intruders.

We hope the guidelines above helped you fix the error. Similar tricks like these can also help with errors like bad DLL Entrypoint, illegal float context or no callback active.

If you need any more help, don’t hesitate to ask in the comments section below.