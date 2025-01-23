ERROR_REGISTRY_QUOTA_LIMIT: 5 Steps to Fix

Freeing up memory space and adjusting registry settings should fix it

by Diana Todea 

ERROR_REGISTRY_QUOTA_LIMIT
Getting ERROR_REGISTRY_QUOTA_LIMIT on Windows signals you might have run out of memory, there’s a system file issue, or your registry settings should be adjusted.

Luckily, the error isn’t a major concern in most cases and can be fixed easily. Here’s how:

How to fix ERROR_REGISTRY_QUOTA_LIMIT

1. Uninstall unnecessary programs

  1. Press Windows Key + I to open Settings.open windows settings
  2. Click Apps > Installed apps.apps- installed apps
  3. Scroll through the list of installed programs, select any that you no longer use, and click Uninstall.Uninstall (2)
  4. Follow the prompts to complete the uninstallation.

2. Increase maximum Registry size

  1. Press Windows Key + R, type regedit, and press Enter.Regedit
  2. In the Registry Editor, navigate to: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control.controlset
  3. Right-click on the empty space in the right pane, select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value, and name it MaxRegSize.
  4. Right-click MaxRegSize and select Modify. Set its value to 0x20000000 (512 MB).
  5. Close Registry Editor and restart your computer.

3. Delete temporary files

  1. Press Windows Key + R, type temp, and press Enter.
  2. Select all files in the folder and press Shift + Delete to permanently remove them.
  3. Repeat the process for %temp%.temp command run windows
  4. Try rerunning the problematic app and see if the error persists.

4. Scan your PC for malware

  1. Press the Windows key, type Windows Security, and open the app.open windows security
  2. Select Virus & Threat Protection.Virus & threat protection
  3. Click Scan Options and select Full Scan.Full scan
  4. Click Scan Now and allow Windows Security to check your system for malware.
  5. Quarantine or remove any threats found.

Certain malware can create unwanted registry entries which could lead to issues like ERROR_REGISTRY_QUOTA_LIMIT. Make sure your PC is threat-free by running a quick scan.

You can do the same steps even if you use a third-party antivirus.

5. Free up space with Disk Cleanup

  1. Press the Windows key, type Disk Cleanup, and open the app.disk cleanup start
  2. Choose your system drive (usually C:) and click OK.disk cleanup drive selection
  3. Check all boxes for the categories you want to clean.disk-cleanp-system files
  4. Click OK to confirm.

The ERROR_REGISTRY_QUOTA_LIMIT error occurs when your system exceeds the maximum size allowed for the registry. This can happen when you don’t have sufficient memory or have registry limits.

Malware can also be a culprit, so make sure your system is free of intruders.

We hope the guidelines above helped you fix the error. Similar tricks like these can also help with errors like bad DLL Entrypoint, illegal float context or no callback active.

If you need any more help, don’t hesitate to ask in the comments section below.

