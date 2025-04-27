Windows 11 KB5055627 update makes File Explorer more fluid

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you have been complaining a lot about File Explorer in Windows 11 lately, the KB5055627 preview update is here for your rescue. Microsoft has fixed a bunch of bugs related to File Explorer, which has made the user experience more fluid than ever.

For users on PCs running Windows 11 version 24H2, the recent KB5055627 preview update brought a bunch of changes, improving the overall experience across the operating system.

According to the changelog, the Windows 11 KB5055627 update adds the pivot-based curated views now available on File Explorer Home. These allow you to access your Microsoft 365 content on Windows much faster, in a more intuitive way. You can now have the most relevant files and documents right at your fingertips.

The recent KB5055627 update also brings enhanced support for text scaling across File Explorer. Microsoft, in the update changelog, mentions, “As part of our ongoing commitment to improving File Explorer accessibility, this release includes increased support for the text scaling (Settings > Accessibility > Text size) across File Explorer, File Open/Save dialogs, and the copy dialogs.“

If you had complaints about the speed and performance of File Explorer, the KB5055627 preview release makes them worry from the past. A few Reddit users also noticed that there’s no delay when opening File Explorer anymore. Microsoft has also improved the performance of extracting zipped files, especially in scenarios involving a large number of small files.

Finally, the update has also fixed issues related to the File Explorer address bar. Previously, users complained that the bar failed to display the correct file path after opening a folder. This bug has now been fixed, ensuring a more fluid experience across the File Explorer in Windows 11.

Not to forget, Microsoft pushed a significant update for Windows 11 users, focusing especially on Copilot+ PCs. The KB5055627 preview update brought the long-awaited Windows Recall feature, Click to Do, and other AI features for eligible Copilot + PCs. For more details about the update, visit this page.