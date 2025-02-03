How to Fix ERROR_WAS_LOCKED 717 (0x2CD) in Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The ERROR_WAS_LOCKED Windows system error, with code 717 (0x2CD), appears when Windows tries to lock a page of the memory but finds it already locked. This happens due to corrupted system files, the presence of conflicting applications, and issues with the RAM.

The message for Error Code 717 reads, {Page Locked} One of the pages to lock was already locked.

Before you proceed to the solutions, reboot the PC, install all pending Windows and software updates, and perform a full-system malware scan. For most, these basic checks will fix the system error!

How can I fix ERROR_WAS_LOCKED in Windows?

1. Repair the system files

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following DISM commands and hit Enter after each: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Now, run this command for the SFC scan: sfc /scannow Once done, restart the computer to apply the changes.

The most common reason behind the ERROR_WAS_LOCKED Win32 system code is corrupted system files. To fix this, run the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) scans, which will replace all problematic files with their cached copies!

2. Perform a clean boot

Press Windows + S to open Search, type System Configuration, and click on the relevant result. Go to the Services tab, tick the checkbox for Hide all Microsoft services, and click on Disable all. Navigate to the Startup tab, and click on Open Task Manager. Look for any non-critical apps that read Enabled under the Status column, and click on Disable. Head back to System Configuration, click Apply and OK, and then on Restart in the confirmation prompt. After the system restarts, verify whether ERROR_WAS_LOCKED disappears. If so, one of the disabled components was triggering the system error.

Now, re-enable the services and startup apps you disabled earlier while performing a clean boot, and as soon as the system error reappears, the component last reconfigured is the underlying cause. If it’s a service, keep it disabled, and for a program, uninstall it!

3. Uninstall conflicting applications

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select any app that was downloaded around the same you first encountered the error, and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and then restart the PC.

If a quick removal doesn’t fix ERROR_WAS_LOCKED, there might be leftover files or Registry entries that are still conflicting with Windows. In this case, I recommend using a top-rated software uninstaller to wipe all traces of the app installation!

4. Run Windows Memory Diagnostic

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Windows Memory Diagnostic, and click on the relevant result. Click on Restart now and check for problems. After the scan is completed, check the mdsched.exe logs and look for any reported issues.

When Windows Memory Diagnostic can’t detect any problems, use an advanced, open-source tool like Memtest86+, which will run a wide array of scans on individual memory modules. And if any faults are detected, replace the problematic RAM stick!

5. Perform a system restore

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Create a restore point, and click on the relevant result. Click on System Restore. Select the Choose a different restore point option, if available, and click Next. Pick the oldest restore point from the list, and click Next. Verify the details, click Finish, and confirm the change. Wait for the restore to complete. It typically takes 15-45 minutes.

If the previous solutions didn’t work, performing a system restore will fix ERROR_WAS_LOCKED 717 (0x2CD) {Page Locked} One of the pages to lock was already locked in Windows.

In case this, too, fails, you must contact a hardware professional or visit a local repair shop and get the PC inspected for faults. Because, at this point, hardware malfunction is most likely responsible for Error Code 717.

Before you leave, learn common Windows errors and expert solutions to prevent such issues from reappearing!

For any queries or to share which fix worked for you, drop a comment below.