Extensions for Microsoft Edge on iPad are here: how to install

Microsoft is officially rolling out Extensions to Edge on iPad. The latest update, version 142.3595.53, adds extension support for users on iPadOS 18.4 or later.

Microsoft Edge for iPad now supports Extensions

Users no longer need to rely on flags to make extensions work on Edge. The new Extensions section now appears directly in the menu, next to items such as Downloads and New InPrivate Tab. It gives iPad users instant access to add-ons.

The main menu in Microsoft Edge on iPad now includes an “Extensions” option.

Microsoft has made it simple to install extensions on iPad.

How to install extensions in Microsoft Edge on iPad

Open Microsoft Edge on your iPad. Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. Choose Extensions from the menu. The Extensions panel opens, showing all available add-ons. Tap Get next to any extension you want to install. Review the permission prompt that appears. It lists what data the extension can read or change. Tap Add to confirm.

The extension installs instantly and appears active in Edge.

The Extensions panel lists add-ons such as Keepa, uBlock Origin Lite, and Coupert.

Here are the 17 extensions available so far

Stay for Mobile

Keepa – Amazon Price Tracker

uBlock Origin Lite

Coupert for Mobile

Immersive Translate – Translate Web & PDF

Cookie-Editor

I don’t care about cookies

Unhook – Remove YouTube Recommended & Shorts

Global Speed

Trancy – AI Web & Subtitle Translator (Mobile Only)

Dark Reader

Return YouTube Dislike

SponsorBlock for YouTube

Swift Read

AdGuard Ad Blocker

Web ChatGPT

Scribe

The panel also displays a note saying “More coming soon. Stay tuned!”, which confirms Microsoft’s plans to expand the catalog further. Each extension includes a description, the developer’s name, ratings, and version details.

uBlock Origin Lite extension page showing version and Get button

The update also adds a refreshed design for Copilot Composer, which now has simpler menus that make composing faster. A new Copilot Deep Research Export option lets users save research as a document, PDF, or even a podcast.

Edge now supports PDF annotation, so users can add notes directly within the browser instead of switching apps. Microsoft says the new version delivers a faster and more productive experience on iPad. The App Store changelog confirms extension support, and we have verified the rollout on iPad devices to confirm how it works in real use.

Microsoft’s decision to bring extension support to Apple’s platform is an important step, as it puts Edge closer to Safari’s iPad experience.

Apart from Safari and Edge, Orion Browser also supports extensions on iOS.

You can download Microsoft Edge for iPad from the App Store here

That’s not all. Edge has also added background playback for YouTube videos in its iOS beta version, which removes the need for a YouTube Premium subscription.