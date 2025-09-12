Nintendo Direct September 2025 brings 40th Anniversary surprises & major game announcements

The announcement was nothing sort of treat for Nintendo fans

Nintendo’s September 2025 Direct delivered a 60-minute lineup of announcements, headlined by celebrations for Super Mario Bros.’ 40th anniversary. During the livestream, Mario’s creator Shigeru Miyamoto unveiled special events at the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto and sponsorship of the 2026 Kyoto Marathon.

The biggest moment came with the first teaser for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, arriving in theaters April 3, 2026, as the sequel to last year’s blockbuster.

Nintendo fans can enjoy Super Mario Galaxy and Galaxy 2 HD stsrting October 2, on Switch and Switch 2. You’ll see enhanced visuals, improved controls, and bonus Storybook content. Not to forget, Amiibo figures of Mario & Luma and Rosalina & Lumas will also feature, alongside a physical edition of Rosalina’s Storybook.

Which games were revealed at Nintendo Direct September 2025?

Nintendo took its moment in the September 2925 Direct event to confirm several major titles coming to Switch 2 and beyond:

Mario Tennis Fever will release on February 12, 2026. It will introducing new slides, dives, and Fever Rackets with Wonder Effects.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launches December 4, 2026, with Samus exploring environments on a motorcycle.

Pokémon Pokopia, starring Ditto in a builder-style adventure, will release in 2026.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, a new tactical RPG, also comes in 2026.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will make its way on November 5 this year. You can expect to play large-scale Zelda battles on your Nintendo Switch 2.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is scheduled for spring 2026.

DLC and remakes expand Nintendo’s lineup

Besides upcoming, new titles, Nintendo confirmed bunch of expansions and remakes that are available now, with some to be available later down the line. Here’s the list with their release date/window:

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC, October 2025.

Donkey Kong Bananza DLC with DK Island and Emerald Rush, available now.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, arriving Feb. 5, 2026.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, January 22, 2026.

Dynasty Warriors Origins, January 22, 2026.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, March 13, 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem, with Resident Evil 7 and Village Switch 2 editions, all February 27, 2026.

Classic revivals and indie surprises

Nintendo further surprised its fans with a revival of its most notorious hardware: Virtual Boy. It joins Switch Online + Expansion Pack from February 17, 2026, alongside a novelty Virtual Boy shell accessory.

Indie highlights included Storm Lancers, which is out today, while Dinkum, is due on November 5, 2025.