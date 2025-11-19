Find BSOD in Event Viewer and Read Crash Logs on Windows 11

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

This guide shows you how to find BSOD logs in Event Viewer, identify the bug check code, and understand why your system crashed. You will learn where Windows stores these logs and how to analyze the event details that point to the exact cause.

How to Find BSOD in Event Viewer

1. Open Event Viewer

Event Viewer stores every BSOD entry in the System log, which gives you the fastest way to check what caused the stop error.

Press Windows key and type Event Viewer. Select Event Viewer from the search results.

Expand Windows Logs on the left panel. Click System.

When you review the System log, keep in mind that many crashes come from driver failures, hardware problems, or system errors. You can explore these common BSOD causes in more detail in this guide to common BSOD causes.

2. Filter the BSOD Events

Filtering the System log helps you narrow down only the critical events linked to crashes.

Right-click System. Select Filter Current Log.

Check Critical and Error under Event level. Enter event IDs 41, 1001, 6008 in the Includes/Excludes box.

Select OK.

These event IDs match the same BSOD entries that Windows saves in its crash log files. If you want to see where these logs exist on disk, you can check the file locations in this BSOD log file location guide.

3. Open the Crash Entry

Each BSOD entry contains the error code and technical data that identify the root cause.

Double-click a crash entry. Check the General tab for the main description. Open the Details tab to find the bug check code and crash parameters.

Note the BugCheckCode so you can look up your exact stop error.

4. Use Reliability Monitor for Additional Clues

Reliability Monitor gives you a timeline view of system failures and app crashes, which helps you see patterns.

Press Windows key, search for Reliability Monitor, and open View reliability history. Look for red circles that represent system errors. Select any event to open its technical info and linked Event Viewer entry.

Why These Steps Work

Event Viewer records all system-level events, so filtering by severity and event ID lets you focus only on BSOD entries. Reliability Monitor then provides context by showing what happened before and after the crash, which helps you isolate the cause faster.

FAQs

Why does Windows show a BSOD? Driver issues, overheating, memory faults, corrupt files, and hardware problems often trigger BSOD errors. Where does Windows store BSOD logs? You can find them in Event Viewer under Windows Logs > System, usually under event IDs like 41 or 1001. What is the easiest way to find the bug check code? Open the event and check the Details tab for the BugCheckCode field. Do Minidump files help diagnose BSODs? Yes. Windows saves them in C:\Windows\Minidump, and you can analyze these dumps with advanced tools.

You can locate BSOD logs in Event Viewer in seconds and review the bug check code to understand the exact cause. After you identify the issue, you can follow a full repair guide to fix the crash on Windows 11 by using this step by step repair guide for Windows 11 BSOD errors.