Firefox finally lets you create desktop shortcuts for profiles

The native option to create desktop shortcuts for profiles is currently available in Firefox 146 Nightly on Windows.

Firefox recently got a huge upgrade for profile management. Many users rely on Firefox profiles to keep work and personal data separate, but what Firefox lacks is the ability to create desktop shortcuts for them to make it easier to open different profiles. Mozilla is now addressing this, albeit first on Windows.

Until now, Firefox required users to launch specific profiles using command-line shortcuts or profile selectors manually. The process isn’t easy for regular users. Mozilla has now simplified this by adding a native option in Firefox itself to create desktop shortcuts directly for each profile.

Firefox finally gives users an easier way to launch profiles directly from the desktop. The new option appears in the Edit Profile window, found under the main menu in the Profiles section.

How to create desktop shortcuts to profiles in Firefox

Click the main menu in Firefox. Select your profile name. Click the Edit icon. Turn on the “Create desktop shortcut” option.

You can repeat these steps for other profiles as well. Once enabled, Firefox will automatically place shortcuts to your profiles on the Windows desktop. This long-requested feature finally makes it easier to switch between work and personal profiles with a single click.

The new “Create desktop shortcut” option in Firefox’s Edit Profile window on Windows. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

For now, this is limited to Windows only and targeted for Firefox 146, currently available in Nightly. Mozilla may expand this to other platforms such as macOS and Linux in the future.

Firefox automatically adds desktop shortcuts for individual profiles on Windows after enabling the new option. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Mozilla isn’t stopping with profile improvements. Firefox Nightly now supports Split View Tabs. Please take a look at our hands-on article for more details. To keep users interested, Mozilla is also testing a built-in, browser-only VPN in Firefox.

What’s your take on Firefox’s new option to create desktop shortcuts for profiles? Do you find it useful? Share your thoughts in the comments below.