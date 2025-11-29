Firefox tests "Add Note" option for tabs so you don't have to remember them

Firefox tests an “Add Note” option in the tab context menu in Nightly. The built-in feature lets you set reminders on open tabs.

Mozilla is testing a new built-in tab note feature in Firefox Nightly. It lets you attach a note directly to an open tab. You can right-click a tab and save a short reminder without using any extension.

If you keep many tabs open and often lose track of why you left them there, this feature can help. A new option called “Add Note” is available in Nightly. It places a small message on the tab so you can refer to it later during the same session.

Many Firefox users rely on add-ons for similar tasks. The built-in option works faster for reminders during the same session.

While Chrome lets you add notes to saved passwords and Vivaldi offers a note panel in its sidebar, neither provides a built-in way to attach a reminder directly to an active tab.

How to add a note to a tab in Firefox:

Open Firefox Nightly. Right-click a tab and select “Add Note”. Type a short reminder such as “Check this later” or “Compare prices”. Click “Save”.

Add Note” option appears in the tab context menu in Firefox Nightly.

A notepad icon appears next to the tab title once the note is saved.

Note box appears after selecting “Add Note”. You can type a reminder and click Save.

You can edit an existing note by right-clicking the tab and selecting “Edit Note”. Change the message and click “Save”. At this time, there is no direct option to delete a note. Clearing the text box and saving it is the only way to remove the note.

Once a note is added, the context menu shows “Edit Note”.

The feature is still in development and these details may change once it becomes fully functional. Firefox may initially limit each note to a maximum of 1,000 characters. This limit could change as the feature develops.

During my checks, the notes disappeared after I closed and reopened Firefox. Based on this, the feature appears limited to the current session. I also noticed the option did not work on new tabs, internal pages or settings. A note can only be added when a webpage is loaded in the tab.

The feature is available by default in Firefox Nightly. Mozilla has not officially announced it and has not shared any timeline for release. You can treat it as experimental at this stage.

Firefox is also testing custom keyboard shortcuts and has removed Direct2D support on Windows in Nightly.