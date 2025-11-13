First Look: We Tried Chrome’s Hidden "Vertical Tabs" Feature

Chrome Canary includes a hidden “Show tabs on side” option that unlocks an early Vertical Tabs layout with tab titles, Tab Search, and tab groups.

Google Chrome’s long-awaited Vertical Tabs feature now appears in the latest Canary version for desktop. We first reported this in July based on a Chromium Gerrit change. The feature now works in an early form and gives a clear view of how Chrome plans to add sidebar-style tab management.

A new “Show tabs on side” option appears when you right-click the tab bar. This option moves the tab strip to the left sidebar and replaces the top tab layout.

Chrome shows a hidden “Show tabs to the side” option inside the window control menu. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Inside the vertical layout, the Tab Search button sits at the top. Tab groups and the plus button for new tabs are at the bottom. A collapse and expand control is available at the top of the sidebar. The Tab Search button, tab groups, and the new tab button all work in this early view.

Chrome’s early Vertical Tabs layout in Canary with the sidebar visible on the left. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

When you right-click inside the vertical tab area, Chrome shows another option: “Show tabs at the top.” This option switches the browser to the horizontal tab layout. The same menu includes actions such as Close tab and Close other tabs, which confirms that Chrome gives full tab control inside the sidebar.

The vertical layout includes a “Show tabs at the top” option to return to the horizontal tab strip. Image credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

In our tests, we could switch between horizontal and vertical layouts without issues. The layout still feels rough for daily use, but the main structure exists.

Browsers with Vertical Tabs usually give users a simple toggle inside the right-click menu, clear tab titles in the sidebar, access to Tab Search, and the ability to open or close tabs inside the same area. Chrome now follows this approach.

Chrome already includes Tab Search, Tab Groups, and the collapse or expand control inside Vertical Tabs. These tools give users a clearer way to handle many tabs on large screens.

This is an early version of Chrome’s Vertical Tabs. The layout, options, and placement may change before Google makes the feature available for public testing.

Microsoft Edge added Vertical Tabs in 2021, followed by Firefox, Brave, Vivaldi, and Arc. Chrome users often use extensions for this layout, so a built-in version could give them a simpler way to manage many tabs.