You’ll Soon Be Able to Add Tabs to Closed Tab Groups in Chrome

Google is working on a feature in Chrome Canary that lets users add tabs to closed tab groups and closes those tabs automatically.

After adding a tab group shortcut and allowing users to convert tab groups into bookmark folders, Google is improving how Saved Tab Groups work in Chrome. In the latest Canary version, the company is testing a feature that lets users add tabs directly to closed saved tab groups without opening them first.

Chrome automatically saves tab groups and syncs them across devices when the user is signed into Chrome. Saved tab groups appear under the Tab Groups submenu in the main menu and on the bookmarks bar.

Until now, it was not possible to add tabs to closed tab groups without opening them first. Chrome is now fixing that by listing closed tab groups in the tab context menu’s Tab Groups submenu.

Chrome will soon support adding tabs to Closed Tab Groups

This change lets users add tabs to saved tab groups that are not open by using the context menu on any tab. Users can also select multiple tabs at once. When closed tab groups appear in the context menu, Chrome shows a separator to distinguish them from the list of open tab groups, if any exist.

The new “Add tab to group” menu in Chrome Canary now lists closed tab groups, separated from open ones. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Google is also working on closing tabs when they are added to closed saved tab groups. When a user adds a tab to a closed group, Chrome moves the tab into that group and closes it from the current window. This helps reduce tab clutter and keeps the workspace organized, which is the main aim of Tab Groups.

The feature supports multi-tab selection, so users can move several tabs into a saved group at once. If all tabs in a window close through this action, Chrome opens a new one automatically to keep the window active.

Chrome team is also handling an edge case: when users select all tabs from one or more open saved groups, Chrome shows a confirmation dialog before it continues to prevent accidental loss.

That’s not all. Chrome will soon let you create images with Nano Banana and perform deep searches from the New Tab Page as well as the address bar. Google is also working on a new layout for the next version of Chrome’s user interface.