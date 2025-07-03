FIX: Constant WH40KRT.exe Background Error (0xc0000005) While Playing Lex Imperialis

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Many Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Lex Imperialis) players report a constant WH40KRT.exe background error with exception error code 0xc0000005. It shows up in Event Viewer as an application crash and causes the game to freeze briefly or stutter multiple times per session.

This error often points to an access violation, usually caused by DLL conflicts, hardware instability, or corrupted files. Players have also experienced related Unity engine issues like sound glitches, which are covered in how to fix Lex Imperialis audio issues on PC.

Together, these problems show that both game file integrity and system performance matter when fixing this crash. Without further ado, let’s jump into the solutions.

Step-by-Step Guide to Fix WH40KRT.exe Error While Playing Lex Imperialis on PC

1. Delete the Rewired_DirectInput.dll file

Navigate to WH40KRT_Data\Plugins\x86_64 and delete or rename the Rewired_DirectInput.dll. This Unity input plugin has been responsible for repeated freezing and crashing on many systems. It conflicts with modern input handling, especially for users with multiple peripherals or third-party controllers.

Outdated drivers are a top cause of access violation errors. Use NVIDIA GeForce Experience or AMD Adrenalin to update your GPU drivers. Also, update sound drivers via Device Manager or from your motherboard manufacturer’s website. Always reboot after updates.

3. Verify game files via Steam

Steam’s built-in file verification checks for corrupt or missing files. Go to Library > Right-click game > Properties > Installed Files > Verify integrity. If issues persist, a full reinstall may help.

4. Run the game as an administrator + disable overlays

Right-click WH40KRT.exe or the Steam shortcut and select “Run as administrator.” Disable the Steam and Discord overlays under their respective settings menus. These overlays often conflict with Unity-based games, causing crashes during input or cutscene transitions.

5. Reduce graphics load

Lowering graphical settings reduces memory pressure and GPU load. Disable SSR, reduce shadow quality, and set Ambient Occlusion to off. Use your GPU control panel to limit FPS to 60. This prevents spikes that might lead to engine instability. Overheating can also be a factor; refer to the full guide to fix the Lex Imperialis overheating GPU.

6. Whitelist the game in the antivirus

Add both WH40KRT.exe and the entire game folder to your antivirus exception list. Some aggressive antivirus engines may wrongly flag Unity DLLs or game memory allocation behavior.

7. Remove mods or leftover files

Third-party mods and outdated scripts from UnityModManager or NexusMods can break game logic. Remove any mod folders or DLLs in the install path. This fix also works when dealing with the Lex Imperialis DLC failed to start error.

8. Check system memory and background usage

Lex Imperialis requires at least 16GB of RAM for stable performance. Running heavy apps like browsers, streaming tools, or file sync services in the background can lead to memory shortages that trigger WH40KRT.exe crashes.

9. Run SFC and DISM scans for system DLL issues

Open Command Prompt as administrator and run:

sfc /scannow

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

These tools repair corrupted Windows system files, which may resolve deeper OS-level faults that Unity games struggle with.

10. Create a new Windows user profile

Rarely, corrupted user profiles can interfere with how Unity-based games access memory or handle user documents. Create a new local Windows user account and test the game there.

Common Causes of the WH40KRT.exe Error

1. Rewired Plugin Conflict: The Unity-based Rewired_DirectInput.dll plugin is responsible for most reported crashes. It can clash with newer input APIs, causing repeated freezing and memory errors.

2. Corrupt Game or System DLLs: Missing or damaged dynamic link libraries (DLLs) will cause the game to access invalid memory addresses, hence the 0xc0000005 error code. This can be fixed by verifying game files and using SFC/DISM.

3. GPU Overload or Overheating: The game engine pushes your GPU hard, sometimes ignoring in-game FPS caps. Overheating leads to driver crashes or throttling that destabilizes gameplay.

4. Antivirus False Positives: Some antivirus programs may block or delete DLLs essential to the game’s runtime. Excluding the folder can prevent background interference.

5. Overlay or Monitoring Tool Conflicts: Overlays from Steam, Discord, Rivatuner, or MSI Afterburner often cause conflicts with Unity titles. Disabling these background tools resolves crashes in many cases.

6. Faulty Mods or Incomplete DLC Installations: Unclean installs or leftover mod data can cause scripts to misfire or prevent certain assets from loading, triggering memory violations.

7. Inadequate System Resources: Lack of RAM or CPU bottlenecks when multitasking can lead to the game being force-throttled or denied access to system memory.

8. Corrupt Windows Profile or Registry Entries: This cause is rare but possible. Broken permissions or registry values associated with the user can prevent Unity from initializing correctly.

Final Thoughts

Dealing with the WH40KRT.exe error while playing Lex Imperialis on PC can be frustrating, but it’s usually fixable. Most users find relief by addressing input plugin conflicts and verifying their game files. Updating drivers and scanning your system for corruption can go a long way toward preventing future crashes.

It’s also worth monitoring your system’s thermal performance and keeping background apps to a minimum during gameplay. Don’t ignore seemingly minor issues like audio looping or frame drops, they often signal deeper Unity engine instability.

If you’re using mods or experiencing other DLC-related problems, don’t forget to do a full cleanup. Removing leftover files helped many players regain stability. For broader issues like complete crashes or freezing during cutscenes, check out our guide to fix Lex Imperialis crashes on PC.

