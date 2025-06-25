Fix: Windows 11 Update (KB5039302) Not Installing
💡 Can’t install the 2025-06 update (KB5039302) on Windows 11? Here’s a quick fix to help you resolve the issue.
To fix the Windows 11 June 2025 cumulative update (KB5039302) installation error:
- Run the Update Troubleshooter
Go to Settings > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters > Windows Update > Run.
- Clear the Windows Update cache
Open Command Prompt as admin and run:
net stop wuauserv
net stop bits
del /f /s /q %windir%\SoftwareDistribution\*
net start wuauserv
net start bits
- Manually install KB5039302
Download the update from the Microsoft Update Catalog.
- Uninstall .NET preview updates (if any)
Go to Settings > Update History > Uninstall Updates.
- Extend the System Reserved Partition
Use a tool like MiniTool Partition Wizard to increase partition size if error
0x800f0922appears.
✅ These steps resolve most cases where the June 2025 update won’t install on Windows 11.
