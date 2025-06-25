Fix: Windows 11 Update (KB5039302) Not Installing

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

💡 Can’t install the 2025-06 update (KB5039302) on Windows 11? Here’s a quick fix to help you resolve the issue.

To fix the Windows 11 June 2025 cumulative update (KB5039302) installation error:

Run the Update Troubleshooter

Go to Settings > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters > Windows Update > Run. Clear the Windows Update cache

Open Command Prompt as admin and run:

bashCopyEdit net stop wuauserv net stop bits del /f /s /q %windir%\SoftwareDistribution\* net start wuauserv net start bits

Manually install KB5039302

Download the update from the Microsoft Update Catalog. Uninstall .NET preview updates (if any)

Go to Settings > Update History > Uninstall Updates. Extend the System Reserved Partition

Use a tool like MiniTool Partition Wizard to increase partition size if error 0x800f0922 appears.

✅ These steps resolve most cases where the June 2025 update won’t install on Windows 11.