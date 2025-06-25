Fix: Windows 11 Update (KB5039302) Not Installing

Radu Tyrsina 

💡 Can’t install the 2025-06 update (KB5039302) on Windows 11? Here’s a quick fix to help you resolve the issue.

To fix the Windows 11 June 2025 cumulative update (KB5039302) installation error:

  1. Run the Update Troubleshooter
    Go to Settings > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters > Windows Update > Run.
  2. Clear the Windows Update cache
    Open Command Prompt as admin and run:
bashCopyEditnet stop wuauserv  
net stop bits  
del /f /s /q %windir%\SoftwareDistribution\*  
net start wuauserv  
net start bits
  1. Manually install KB5039302
    Download the update from the Microsoft Update Catalog.
  2. Uninstall .NET preview updates (if any)
    Go to Settings > Update History > Uninstall Updates.
  3. Extend the System Reserved Partition
    Use a tool like MiniTool Partition Wizard to increase partition size if error 0x800f0922 appears.

✅ These steps resolve most cases where the June 2025 update won’t install on Windows 11.

