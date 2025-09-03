How to Fix Microsoft Intune Error Code 80192EE7

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Running into error code 80192EE7 in Microsoft Intune can be frustrating. But, fortunately, there are multiple ways to fix it. Before we move, it’s important to learn what error code 80192EE7 on Intune is. Well, the error means your computer can’t properly enroll with your organization’s device management system.

When this error pops up, you generally get: “Your account was not set up on this device because device management could not be enabled.” Now that you are here, we are assuming you’ve been hit with the 80192ee7 error, so without wasting further time, let’s jump into the methods to fix it.

How to fix error code 80192EE7 on Microsoft Intune?

1. Check Windows Edition and Licensing

Confirm Windows version : Intune doesn’t work with Windows Home. You’ll need Pro, Enterprise, or Education editions. If you’re on Home, upgrade first.

: Intune doesn’t work with Windows Home. You’ll need Pro, Enterprise, or Education editions. If you’re on Home, upgrade first. Verify licensing: Ask your IT admin to check that your user account has the right Intune license assigned. Without it, enrollment won’t work.

2. Adjust Windows Information Protection (WIP) Settings

This is one of the most common fixes.

Sign in to the Azure Portal. Go to Microsoft Entra ID > Mobility (MDM and WIP) > Microsoft Intune. Find Windows Information Protection (WIP) user scope. Set it to None. Save your changes, then try enrolling again.

3. Fix Network and DNS Issues

Sometimes, the device simply can’t reach Microsoft’s enrollment servers.

Check that your internet connection is stable.

Run the following command in an elevated Command Prompt to clear the DNS cache.

ipconfig /flushdns

Temporarily disable the firewall or antivirus (re-enable afterward).

If possible, try enrolling from a different network (like a mobile hotspot).

4. Disconnect and Re-Enroll the Device

If the device was previously enrolled, stale data may block re-enrollment.

Go to Settings > Accounts > Access work or school. Disconnect the affected account. Restart your device. Add the work or school account again.

If that doesn’t work, run this command in an elevated Command Prompt:

dsregcmd /leave

Then, reboot and try enrollment again.

Why Does Error 80192EE7 Happen in Microsoft Intune?

This error usually points to problems with:

Policy misconfigurations in Intune or Azure AD.

Intune licensing issues

Network problems are blocking connections to Microsoft servers.

Unsupported devices with Windows Home edition.

Residual data from an old enrollment was not removed correctly.

As a quick reminder, we also have a separate guide to fix error code 0x87d1fde8 in Microsoft Intune. So if you’re facing similar issues, head over to check it. You’ll also find related questions and reasons behind the error.

