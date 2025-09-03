How to Fix Microsoft Intune Error Code 80192EE7
Running into error code 80192EE7 in Microsoft Intune can be frustrating. But, fortunately, there are multiple ways to fix it. Before we move, it’s important to learn what error code 80192EE7 on Intune is. Well, the error means your computer can’t properly enroll with your organization’s device management system.
When this error pops up, you generally get: “Your account was not set up on this device because device management could not be enabled.” Now that you are here, we are assuming you’ve been hit with the 80192ee7 error, so without wasting further time, let’s jump into the methods to fix it.
Table of contents
- How to fix error code 80192EE7 on Microsoft Intune?
- Why Does Error 80192EE7 Happen in Microsoft Intune?
- FAQs related to error code 80192EE7 in Intune
How to fix error code 80192EE7 on Microsoft Intune?
1. Check Windows Edition and Licensing
- Confirm Windows version: Intune doesn’t work with Windows Home. You’ll need Pro, Enterprise, or Education editions. If you’re on Home, upgrade first.
- Verify licensing: Ask your IT admin to check that your user account has the right Intune license assigned. Without it, enrollment won’t work.
2. Adjust Windows Information Protection (WIP) Settings
This is one of the most common fixes.
- Sign in to the Azure Portal.
- Go to Microsoft Entra ID > Mobility (MDM and WIP) > Microsoft Intune.
- Find Windows Information Protection (WIP) user scope.
- Set it to None.
- Save your changes, then try enrolling again.
3. Fix Network and DNS Issues
Sometimes, the device simply can’t reach Microsoft’s enrollment servers.
- Check that your internet connection is stable.
- Run the following command in an elevated Command Prompt to clear the DNS cache.
ipconfig /flushdns
- Temporarily disable the firewall or antivirus (re-enable afterward).
- If possible, try enrolling from a different network (like a mobile hotspot).
4. Disconnect and Re-Enroll the Device
If the device was previously enrolled, stale data may block re-enrollment.
- Go to Settings > Accounts > Access work or school.
- Disconnect the affected account.
- Restart your device.
- Add the work or school account again.
If that doesn’t work, run this command in an elevated Command Prompt:
dsregcmd /leave
Then, reboot and try enrollment again.
Why Does Error 80192EE7 Happen in Microsoft Intune?
This error usually points to problems with:
- Policy misconfigurations in Intune or Azure AD.
- Intune licensing issues
- Network problems are blocking connections to Microsoft servers.
- Unsupported devices with Windows Home edition.
- Residual data from an old enrollment was not removed correctly.
As a quick reminder, we also have a separate guide to fix error code 0x87d1fde8 in Microsoft Intune. So if you’re facing similar issues, head over to check it. You’ll also find related questions and reasons behind the error.
FAQs related to error code 80192EE7 in Intune
It means your device couldn’t be enrolled for device management, which is required for setting up a work or school account.
This usually happens because of Intune policy misconfigurations, licensing issues, or a network problem preventing contact with Microsoft services.
The most common fix is changing the WIP user scope to “None” in the Azure Portal. Other steps include checking licensing, confirming device compatibility, and fixing network issues.
No. Windows Home does not support the enterprise features needed for Intune enrollment. You’ll need Pro, Enterprise, or Education editions.
