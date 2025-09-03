How to Fix Error Code 0x87d1fde8 in Microsoft Intune During Profile Configuration

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

We understand that running into error 0x87d1fde8 in Microsoft Intune can be confusing, especially when you’re deploying a configuration profile. This error usually shows up when a profile fails to apply to a Windows device, leaving users with incomplete or missing settings. For the uninitiated, the message usually points to a configuration or compatibility issue. The good news is that there are several steps you can take to resolve it.

How do I Fix the Profile Configuration Error Code 0x87d1fde8 in Microsoft Intune

1. Verify Device and OS Compatibility

Check Windows edition : Make sure the target device is running Windows Pro, Enterprise, or Education. Certain Intune policies won’t apply to Home editions.

: Make sure the target device is running Windows Pro, Enterprise, or Education. Certain Intune policies won’t apply to Home editions. Confirm OS version: Some settings require a minimum Windows build (for example, Windows 10 1903 or later). Ensure devices are up to date.

2. Review the Configuration Profile Settings

A misconfigured policy is one of the most common reasons for error 0x87d1fde8.

Sign in to the Intune Admin Center. Go to Devices > Configuration profiles. Open the affected profile and double-check each setting. Look for conflicts between profiles (e.g., two profiles applying opposite settings). Simplify the profile by removing unneeded configurations, then re-deploy.

Ensure the profile is actually assigned to the correct user or device groups.

Remove and re-add the group assignment if necessary.

Verify scope tags aren’t restricting the profile from reaching certain devices.

4. Sync the Device with Intune

Sometimes the profile hasn’t failed; it’s just stuck waiting for a sync. Here’s how to fix that:

On the device, go to Settings > Accounts > Access work or school. Select your work or school account. Click Info, then tap Sync. Restart the device and check if the profile applies.

5. Collect Logs for Deeper Troubleshooting

If the error persists, logs will help identify the root cause.

Run the following Command in Command Prompt to confirm the device join state.

dsregcmd /status

Check the Event Viewer under Applications and Services Logs > Microsoft > Windows > DeviceManagement-Enterprise-Diagnostics-Provider (DMClient).

under Applications and Services Logs > Microsoft > Windows > DeviceManagement-Enterprise-Diagnostics-Provider (DMClient). Use the MDMDiagReport.html (generated with mdmdiagnosticstool.exe -out <path>) for a full breakdown.

Why Does Error 0x87d1fde8 Happen?

This error usually points to:

Unsupported settings for the device’s Windows edition or version.

Conflicting configuration profiles apply opposite rules.

Profile not actually reaching the target device.

Device sync issues are preventing the policy from applying.

Residual or corrupted data left from previous failed policies.

We also have a separate guide to fix error Code 80192EE7 in Microsoft Intune. You’ll also find related questions and reasons behind the error, so make sure to check them.

FAQs related to Intune error code 0x87d1fde8