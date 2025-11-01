[UPDATE] Fortnite Server Status: Why Is It down & When Will It Be Back Online

[UPDATE: 2025/11/02 | 01:43 AM EEST] Epic Games has updated its Fortnite downtime status page at 8:30 PM UTC saying “The scheduled maintenance has been completed.” In other words, the server should be back online by now. We are also getting reports about widespread login issue across Fortnite, Fall Guys, Rocket Leauge.

[ORIGINAL ARTICLE] If you’re wondering is Fortnite server down or why Fortnite server is down right now, it’s because Epic Games has taken the game offline for maintenance to launch its biggest crossover yet, Fortnite x The Simpsons.

The server downtime is part of the Fortnite server status update for version 38.00, which brings Springfield, new skins, and a revamped Battle Pass to the game.

Fortnite server status: Why the servers are down

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite servers were shut down right after the “Welcome, Our Alien Overlords” live event. The maintenance began around 3:30 PM GMT (11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT) on November 1.

As of now, the Fortnite server status remains “offline” across all platforms, including PS5, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android. Epic’s status tracker suggest that the Fortnite server status will likely remain down for several hours while the update rolls out globally.

The Fortnite server status downtime will introduce an entirely new Springfield-themed map, complete with cel-shaded visuals, cartoon-style graphics, and familiar locations like Moe’s Tavern and the Kwik-E-Mart. Players will also get a Simpsons-themed Battle Pass featuring Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa skins.

Once the Fortnite server status changes back to “online,” you’ll be able to explore Springfield, unlock rewards, and dive into new gameplay features.

When will Fortnite servers be back online?

If everything goes smoothly, Fortnite server status should return to “online” by 8 PM GMT (4 PM ET / 1 PM PT). However, Epic warns that maintenance may finish earlier or later depending on the update process.

Until then, players will need to be patient as the Fortnite server status remains down. Once the update completes, Springfield officially opens its doors, making this crossover a must-play for fans of both Fortnite and The Simpsons.