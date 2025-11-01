Epic Games Faces Widespread Login Error Issue Across Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League

The company is investigating the issue and working on fix

It’s not just you, Epic Games’ servers are having a tough day. Players across the world are unable to log in to Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League, with all three games currently facing widespread login issues.

According to Epic’s official status page, the problems started around 20:45 UTC on November 1, 2025, when reports of Fortnite login failures began flooding in. Soon after, the outage extended to Fall Guys and Rocket League, both showing “Investigating” status as Epic’s engineers look for the cause.

Fortnite players hit first

At 20:45 UTC, Epic confirmed that Fortnite players were facing login issues across all platforms. Minutes later, at 21:07 UTC, the company acknowledged additional functionality bugs, including players spawning without equipped outfits, broken Locker loadouts, Party invites not working, and Friends Lists failing to load.

By 21:08 UTC, Epic said it was “continuing to investigate” the issue, with no estimated resolution time provided.

Fall Guys and Rocket League follow

Roughly 30 minutes later, the issue appeared to cascade across Epic’s other live-service titles. Fall Guys login issues were reported at 21:35 UTC, with players unable to connect to servers or access their accounts.

Rocket League login problems surfaced slightly earlier, around 21:27 UTC, affecting all supported platforms.

As of now, all three games remain under active investigation. Epic Games hasn’t confirmed whether the outages are linked, but given the timing, a shared backend disruption seems likely.

You should keep monitoring Epic’s status page for live updates as engineers work to restore services.