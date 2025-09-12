Fortnite Sound Not Working on Xbox: Quick Fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Is your Fortnite sound not working on Xbox? This guide shows you quick steps to fix the issue and get your game audio back.

What can I do if Fortnite sound is not working on Xbox?

1. Check Xbox audio settings

Start by making sure your Xbox is sending sound correctly.

Press the Xbox button to open the guide. Go to Profile & system > Settings > General > Volume & audio output. Set Speaker audio to Stereo uncompressed.

Make sure HDMI or headset audio is not muted or disabled.

2. Test headset and controller

Check if the problem comes from your accessories.

Disconnect your headset and reconnect it firmly to the controller. Try another controller to rule out port issues. Test the headset on a different device to confirm it works.

3. Adjust Fortnite audio options

Verify the in-game audio settings are properly configured.

Launch Fortnite and press Menu on your controller. Go to Settings > Audio. Increase Master Volume, Music, and Sound Effects above 50%.

Disable Subtitles temporarily to see if sound returns.

4. Restart console and game

A clean restart often clears temporary glitches.

Press and hold the Xbox power button for 10 seconds. Unplug the power cable for 1 minute. Reconnect, power on the console, and relaunch Fortnite.

Make sure both the console and game are fully updated.

Press Xbox button > My games & apps > Manage > Updates. Install any pending Fortnite or Xbox system updates. Restart the console after updates finish.

6. Clear persistent storage

Remove stored data that could interfere with sound.

Press Xbox button > Settings > Devices & connections > Blu-ray. Select Persistent storage > Clear.

Restart console and check if audio is restored.

7. Reinstall Fortnite

If nothing works, reinstall the game to reset files.

From Home, highlight Fortnite and press Menu. Select Uninstall. Reinstall the game from the Microsoft Store.

FAQs

Why is Fortnite audio missing only on Xbox? It usually happens due to incorrect audio output settings, outdated updates, or headset issues. Can reinstalling Fortnite fix sound problems? Yes, reinstalling clears corrupted files and often restores normal audio. Does a muted controller cause no sound? Yes, if the controller headset port is muted or faulty, sound may not play.

Conclusion

If Fortnite sound is not working on Xbox, start with audio settings, test your headset, and apply the fixes above. In most cases, restarting or updating restores sound quickly. If nothing works, reinstall Fortnite to reset all game audio files.