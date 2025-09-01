Fix FreeTube API Error Quickly: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Seeing a FreeTube API error means the app will not load videos until it is fixed. The good news is that you can solve it quickly with a few simple steps. Here’s how to get back to watching your favorite content.

How to fix FreeTube API error?

1. Check your internet connection

Disconnect your device from Wi-Fi or mobile data. Restart your router and wait 30 seconds before turning it back on. Reconnect your device and try FreeTube again.

Open the FreeTube GitHub releases page. Download the latest version for your operating system.

Install the update and restart the app. Check if the API error is resolved.

3. Clear cache and app data

Open FreeTube and go to Settings. Locate the option for clearing cache or local data. Confirm the action to delete stored data. Restart the app and attempt to load a video.

4. Change the API backend

Open FreeTube and go to Settings.

Navigate to the API section. Switch from Local API to Invidious API, or the other way around. Save the changes and restart the app.

5. Reinstall FreeTube

Uninstall the FreeTube app completely from your device. Visit the official FreeTube GitHub page. Download the latest version for your platform. Reinstall the app and log back in if needed.

If FreeTube continues to display API errors, the problem might be linked to YouTube itself. Issues such as YouTube showing an error occurred, please try again later or YouTube playback ID errors often cause similar playback interruptions.

In some cases, users also report generic failures like when YouTube says something went wrong. Checking these related fixes can help you confirm whether the issue lies with FreeTube or the YouTube service.