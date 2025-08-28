Xbox August Update Brings Cross-Device Play History, Gaming Copilot, and More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has rolled out its August Xbox update, bringing a bunch of features that make gaming across devices feel smoother. First, you have cross-device and cloud-playable play history, which means your recently played games now sync seamlessly across Xbox consoles, PC, and supported devices.

Whether you’re jumping from your living room TV to a laptop at a friend’s house, your play history follows you.

Not to forget, cloud-enabled titles also now appear in your history. So, whether it’s an Xbox Series X|S exclusive or an original Xbox classic, you can pick up and play from one unified list. Play history is available via the Home screen on console and under Most Recent in the Xbox PC app.

My Apps tab and Gaming Copilot preview

For PC gamers, Xbox is expanding the experience with a new My Apps tab in the Xbox PC app, available first to Insiders. This feature brings browsers, utilities, and game launchers into one spot so you can launch apps without jumping across windows.

Also debuting in preview is Gaming Copilot (Beta) in the Game Bar for Windows 11. It’s pitched as a sidekick that offers timely tips, boss fight help, or recommendations while staying out of the way when you don’t need it.

Navigation in the Xbox PC app is getting smarter, too. The new update improves controller and keyboard support, with smoother scrolling, cleaner visuals, and console-like shortcuts such as A to select and B to go back.

Other highlights from the August update include:

New dynamic backgrounds inspired by titles like Grounded 2 and Gears of War: Reloaded.

inspired by titles like Grounded 2 and Gears of War: Reloaded. Over 1,000 Xbox Play Anywhere games are now available across PC, console, and handhelds.

games are now available across PC, console, and handhelds. Expanded Stream Your Own Game library with 450+ titles, including Mafia: The Old Country.

library with 450+ titles, including Mafia: The Old Country. More Retro Classics from Antstream Arcade are joining the collection.

from Antstream Arcade are joining the collection. New support for mouse, keyboard, and touch controls across select games like F1 Manager 2024 and Grounded 2.

With these changes, Xbox is continuing its push to connect gaming across console, PC, and cloud — making it easier to pick up and play wherever you are.