How to Get BIOS Key on Any Windows PC (Simple Methods)

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

You can get BIOS key by checking manufacturer documentation, startup splash messages, system info tools, or motherboard manuals. These methods help you identify the correct key for any Windows PC.

How to get BIOS key on any Windows PC?

Check the startup splash message

Most PCs display the BIOS key during the first seconds after you reboot. Watch for a short line like Press F2 for Setup or Press Delete to enter BIOS, because this text reveals the exact key.

Restart your computer. Focus on the lower area of the screen during boot. Write down the BIOS key shown by your device.



If you want an additional walkthrough that covers BIOS access basics, you can read this guide on how to access BIOS on a Windows PC.

Check your manufacturer’s support page

Manufacturers publish BIOS key shortcuts in their online model documentation. You only need your model number to find the correct shortcut.

Visit your PC manufacturer’s support page. Enter your desktop or laptop model in the search field.

Open the user manual or startup guide and look for BIOS or setup key details.



This method gives you the most accurate key because it matches your exact model.

Look up common BIOS keys by brand

Brands use predictable shortcuts, so you can find the BIOS key quickly by matching it to your device brand. This works well when you cannot find the manual.

Identify your brand from the logo or system info. Check the usual BIOS key for the brand:

Dell: F2

HP: Esc or F10

Acer: F2

ASUS: F2 or Delete

Lenovo: F1 or F2

MSI: Delete

Use the matching key on the next boot and confirm that it works for your specific model.

Check your motherboard manual

Custom built PCs rely on motherboard BIOS shortcuts, not generic PC brand defaults. Every motherboard manual lists the required key for firmware access.

Press Windows key + R, type msinfo32, then press Enter.

Note your BaseBoard Manufacturer and BaseBoard Product.

Search online for your motherboard model manual. Open the BIOS or firmware section and note the listed BIOS key.

If you want to verify BIOS data inside Windows, you can follow this guide on how to check BIOS version in Windows.

Use Windows System Information

Windows shows the BIOS vendor and motherboard details, and this information helps you determine the correct key for your system. Vendor names often share the same default shortcuts across many models.

Press Windows key + R. Type msinfo32 and press Enter. Check the fields for BIOS Version, BIOS Vendor, and BaseBoard Manufacturer. Search online for the common BIOS key associated with that vendor.

If you plan to tweak firmware options after you find the key, you can review this guide on how to change BIOS settings safely in Windows.

FAQ

What is the BIOS key? The BIOS key is the specific keyboard shortcut your PC uses to open the BIOS or UEFI firmware menu during startup. Where can I see the BIOS key on my screen? You usually see the BIOS key on the first boot screen, in a small message such as “Press F2 for Setup” or “Press Delete to enter Setup” near the bottom. Can different models from the same brand use different BIOS keys? Yes, different series and generations can use different BIOS keys, so you should always confirm the shortcut using the model manual or support page. What should I do if none of the common BIOS keys work? You should check the motherboard or PC manual, search the model support page, and review System Information in Windows to identify the exact firmware vendor and matching key.

You can get BIOS key quickly by watching the startup splash screen, checking the manufacturer support page, looking up common shortcuts by brand, reviewing your motherboard manual, and using Windows System Information. These methods give you clear answers that match your hardware, so you avoid guesswork when you need to open firmware settings.

After you identify the correct key, you can handle tasks such as changing boot order, enabling virtualization, or updating firmware with much more confidence.