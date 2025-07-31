GitHub Copilot Now Helps .NET Devs Migrate Legacy Code to Azure

There are a few requirements, though

Microsoft has launched a new GitHub Copilot extension for Visual Studio 2022 that helps .NET developers modernize and migrate legacy applications to Azure.

Now in public preview, the extension uses AI to assess cloud readiness, flag outdated components, and suggest the right Azure services, like Blob Storage, Azure SQL, and Entra ID.

Well, the new extension doesn’t just stop at suggestions. If you are a developer, you can get automate code remediation that can rewrite parts of code automatically.

For example, it can replace local file I/O with Azure Blob or File Storage, convert SMTP email implementations to Azure Communication Services, or migrate identity setups from Windows AD to Entra ID.

The extension also fixes any compiler errors caused by these changes, keeping the code ready to build. Remember, everything runs inside Visual Studio. You can trigger fixes from the built-in assessment report or select specific tasks from a menu.

AI helps throughout, but developers are the one who controls it, by reviewing and approving each suggested change before moving forward.

To use the latest extension, you’ll need Visual Studio 2022 (version 17.14.7 or later) and a GitHub Copilot Pro, Business, or Enterprise subscription. Microsoft says the extension doesn’t retain code after a session, though it does collect usage data.