Heart of the Sea Minecraft Guide: How to Find It and Use It

Players often search for the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft because it unlocks one of the strongest underwater tools in the game. This guide explains where to find it, how to craft a Conduit, and how to use it effectively.

Heart of the Sea in Minecraft Explained

What is the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft

The Heart of the Sea is a rare treasure required for crafting a Conduit. A Conduit boosts underwater breathing, visibility, and defense.

You may also find crafting guides useful when you work with rare items, such as this guide on the brewing stand recipe in Minecraft.

Where to Find the Heart of the Sea

You can obtain the Heart of the Sea only from buried treasure chests.

It appears exclusively in buried treasure.

The maps that lead to these chests spawn inside shipwrecks and ocean ruins.

Every buried treasure chest contains exactly one Heart of the Sea.

You must follow the treasure map to the red X and dig around the beach area.

Digging a few blocks down usually reveals the chest with the Heart of the Sea.

If you need help creating maps for easier exploration, check out this guide on how to make a map in Minecraft.

How to Use the Heart of the Sea

You use the Heart of the Sea to craft a Conduit that supports underwater activity.

Steps to Craft a Conduit

Follow this short sequence to craft the item.

Collect one Heart of the Sea.

Gather eight Nautilus Shells from fishing, Drowned drops, or Wandering Trader trades. Open the crafting table. Place the Heart of the Sea in the center slot. Place the Nautilus Shells in a ring around it.

Move the completed Conduit to your inventory.

How to Activate the Conduit

You must build a Prismarine frame to activate the Conduit.

Steps to Activate a Conduit

These steps will activate and strengthen the Conduit.

Collect Prismarine, Prismarine Bricks, or Dark Prismarine from ocean monuments. Build a hollow 5 by 5 Prismarine frame underwater. Place the Conduit in the center of the frame.

Add additional rings to extend the effect radius up to 96 blocks. Stand near it to receive Conduit Power.

What Conduit Power Does

Conduit Power grants underwater breathing, night vision, and mining speed. When fully powered, the Conduit also attacks hostile aquatic mobs within range.

Best Uses for the Heart of the Sea

Players use the Heart of the Sea to support underwater bases and exploration.

Build underwater bases with permanent breathing and clarity.

Raid ocean monuments more safely with boosted mobility.

Support aquatic farms such as drowned farms or guardian farms.

Explore warm and deep oceans with improved underwater vision.

If you plan to upgrade your world or create automated communities, this guide on breeding villagers in Minecraft can help with early game progression.

FAQs

Where is the Heart of the Sea found You find it only inside buried treasure chests. Can the Heart of the Sea be crafted No. You can get it only from buried treasure. Do all treasure chests contain it Only buried treasure chests contain a guaranteed Heart of the Sea. Does Conduit Power replace underwater potions Yes. It provides water breathing and other buffs within range.

The Heart of the Sea is a powerful item that lets you craft a Conduit and build safer underwater structures. Once you locate buried treasure and activate your Conduit, you gain long-term underwater breathing, vision, and protection, which makes ocean monuments, aquatic farms, and deep-sea exploration much easier.