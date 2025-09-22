How to Make a Map in Minecraft Step by Step

Learn how to make a map in Minecraft so you can explore, mark locations, and keep track of your world. This guide covers everything from gathering materials to using and expanding your map.

How to Craft a Map in Minecraft?

1. Gather Required Materials

To make a basic empty map, you need:

8 pieces of paper

1 compass

Paper is crafted from sugar cane, and the compass requires 4 iron ingots plus 1 redstone dust. If you are just starting out, our Minecraft how to play guide explains where to find these resources quickly.

2. Craft the Compass

Before you can craft the map itself, you need a working compass.

Smelt iron ore into ingots using a furnace. Mine redstone dust from redstone ore blocks. Place 4 iron ingots in a cross shape.

Put redstone dust in the center of the crafting grid.

This creates a compass.

3. Craft the Map

Once you have your compass, it is time to assemble the map.

Open the crafting table. Place the compass in the center slot. Surround it with 8 pieces of paper. Collect the empty map.

4. Activate the Map

Hold the empty map in your hand. Right-click or press the action button.

The map will fill with your current surroundings.

How to Expand and Upgrade Your Map

1. Enlarge the Map

You can zoom out to capture a wider view of your world.

Place the filled map in the crafting table center. Surround it with 8 more pieces of paper. Repeat this process up to 4 times for maximum size.

2. Use a Cartography Table

The cartography table makes upgrading and managing maps easier.

Craft a cartography table with 2 paper and 4 wood planks. Use paper to expand your map. Combine a filled map with an empty map to clone it.

Add a glass pane to lock the map and prevent further updates.

Why Maps Are Useful in Minecraft

Track your exploration progress.

Share maps with friends on servers.

Mark bases, villages, or biomes.

Combine multiple maps to create wall map displays.

FAQs

How do I make a map without a compass? You can craft an empty locator map on Bedrock Edition using just paper, but on Java you need a compass. Can I copy a map in Minecraft? Yes. Place a filled map and an empty map together in a cartography table to create a duplicate. How do I make a map wall? Craft item frames with sticks and leather, place them on a wall, and insert maps side by side to form a large display. Can I mark locations on a map? Yes. In Bedrock Edition, banners placed in the world appear as markers on maps when interacted with.

Conclusion

Crafting a map in Minecraft is simple once you gather paper and a compass. You can expand it, duplicate it, and lock it using a cartography table. Maps are essential for navigation and make exploration more enjoyable, especially when shared or displayed on walls.