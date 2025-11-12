Minecraft Brewing Stand Recipes and Potion Crafting Guide

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Learn how to make every potion in Minecraft with this complete brewing stand recipe list covering ingredients, effects, and smart modifiers with this guide.

How to Brew Potions in Minecraft With a Brewing Stand?

How to use a Brewing Stand?

Brewing is an essential Minecraft skill that helps you craft potions for protection, healing, or combat boosts.

Place the Brewing Stand on the ground.

Add Blaze Powder to the fuel slot on the top left.

Place up to 3 Water Bottles in the bottom slots.

Add the main ingredient in the top slot to start brewing.



For a smoother experience, check out this tutorial on how to play Minecraft effectively to understand crafting basics and inventory management.

Base Potion Recipes

Start your brewing journey by learning the base potions that act as foundations for every recipe.

Potion Type Ingredient Result Water Bottle None Plain base Awkward Potion Nether Wart Used for most potions Mundane Potion Redstone Dust Limited use Thick Potion Glowstone Dust Usually unused

Common Potion Recipes

Awkward Potions are the base for most effect potions that improve survival and combat.

Potion Ingredient Added to Awkward Potion Effect Potion of Healing Glistering Melon Slice Instantly restores health Potion of Fire Resistance Magma Cream Prevents fire and lava damage Potion of Swiftness Sugar Increases movement speed Potion of Strength Blaze Powder Boosts melee attack damage Potion of Regeneration Ghast Tear Gradually restores health Potion of Night Vision Golden Carrot Improves vision in darkness Potion of Invisibility Potion of Night Vision + Fermented Spider Eye Makes player invisible Potion of Leaping Rabbit’s Foot Allows higher jumps Potion of Water Breathing Pufferfish Enables underwater breathing Potion of Poison Spider Eye Damages over time Potion of Weakness Fermented Spider Eye on Water Bottle Reduces attack strength Potion of Harming Healing or Poison Potion + Fermented Spider Eye Instantly deals damage Potion of Slowness Swiftness or Leaping Potion + Fermented Spider Eye Slows movement speed Potion of Turtle Master Turtle Shell + Awkward Potion Increases defense but slows movement Potion of Slow Falling Phantom Membrane Prevents fall damage

If you are building an alchemy room in your base, read about how to build efficiently in Minecraft to organize your crafting and brewing setup.

Modifiers and Enhancements

Modifiers upgrade or change your potions’ effects to make them more powerful or longer lasting.

Modifier Ingredient Effect Extended Duration Redstone Dust Increases potion duration Increased Potency Glowstone Dust Strengthens the potion Splash Potion Gunpowder Makes potion throwable Lingering Potion Dragon’s Breath Creates a lingering effect cloud

Example: Brewing a Potion of Strength

This potion increases melee damage and helps you win tough battles easily.

Add Blaze Powder to fuel your Brewing Stand. Place 3 Water Bottles in the bottom slots. Add Nether Wart in the top slot to create Awkward Potions. Replace the Nether Wart with Blaze Powder in the top slot. When brewing finishes, you will get Potion of Strength (3 minutes). Add Glowstone Dust to increase strength. Add Redstone Dust to extend the duration.

To find Blaze Rods faster, learn how to see chunks in Minecraft and locate Nether Fortresses efficiently.

FAQs

What is the fuel for the Brewing Stand? The Brewing Stand uses Blaze Powder as fuel. Without it, brewing will not start. Can I brew multiple potions at once? Yes. You can place up to three bottles in the bottom slots to brew three potions at the same time. Why do I need Nether Wart first? Nether Wart creates the Awkward Potion base, which is required for most potion recipes to work. Can I mix Redstone and Glowstone? No. Redstone extends duration while Glowstone increases power, but one will cancel the effect of the other if added afterward.

Conclusion

Mastering potion brewing gives you a major advantage in both exploration and survival. Always begin with an Awkward Potion, keep Blaze Powder stocked, and experiment with new recipes to become a true Minecraft alchemist.