Minecraft Brewing Stand Recipes and Potion Crafting Guide

Learn how to make every potion in Minecraft with this complete brewing stand recipe list covering ingredients, effects, and smart modifiers with this guide.

Table of contents

How to Brew Potions in Minecraft With a Brewing Stand?

How to use a Brewing Stand?

Brewing is an essential Minecraft skill that helps you craft potions for protection, healing, or combat boosts.

  1. Place the Brewing Stand on the ground.
  2. Add Blaze Powder to the fuel slot on the top left.
  3. Place up to 3 Water Bottles in the bottom slots.
  4. Add the main ingredient in the top slot to start brewing.

Base Potion Recipes

Start your brewing journey by learning the base potions that act as foundations for every recipe.

Potion TypeIngredientResult
Water BottleNonePlain base
Awkward PotionNether WartUsed for most potions
Mundane PotionRedstone DustLimited use
Thick PotionGlowstone DustUsually unused

Common Potion Recipes

Awkward Potions are the base for most effect potions that improve survival and combat.

PotionIngredient Added to Awkward PotionEffect
Potion of HealingGlistering Melon SliceInstantly restores health
Potion of Fire ResistanceMagma CreamPrevents fire and lava damage
Potion of SwiftnessSugarIncreases movement speed
Potion of StrengthBlaze PowderBoosts melee attack damage
Potion of RegenerationGhast TearGradually restores health
Potion of Night VisionGolden CarrotImproves vision in darkness
Potion of InvisibilityPotion of Night Vision + Fermented Spider EyeMakes player invisible
Potion of LeapingRabbit’s FootAllows higher jumps
Potion of Water BreathingPufferfishEnables underwater breathing
Potion of PoisonSpider EyeDamages over time
Potion of WeaknessFermented Spider Eye on Water BottleReduces attack strength
Potion of HarmingHealing or Poison Potion + Fermented Spider EyeInstantly deals damage
Potion of SlownessSwiftness or Leaping Potion + Fermented Spider EyeSlows movement speed
Potion of Turtle MasterTurtle Shell + Awkward PotionIncreases defense but slows movement
Potion of Slow FallingPhantom MembranePrevents fall damage

Modifiers and Enhancements

Modifiers upgrade or change your potions’ effects to make them more powerful or longer lasting.

ModifierIngredientEffect
Extended DurationRedstone DustIncreases potion duration
Increased PotencyGlowstone DustStrengthens the potion
Splash PotionGunpowderMakes potion throwable
Lingering PotionDragon’s BreathCreates a lingering effect cloud

Example: Brewing a Potion of Strength

This potion increases melee damage and helps you win tough battles easily.

  1. Add Blaze Powder to fuel your Brewing Stand.
  2. Place 3 Water Bottles in the bottom slots.
  3. Add Nether Wart in the top slot to create Awkward Potions.
  4. Replace the Nether Wart with Blaze Powder in the top slot.
  5. When brewing finishes, you will get Potion of Strength (3 minutes).
  6. Add Glowstone Dust to increase strength.
  7. Add Redstone Dust to extend the duration.

FAQs

What is the fuel for the Brewing Stand?

The Brewing Stand uses Blaze Powder as fuel. Without it, brewing will not start.

Can I brew multiple potions at once?

Yes. You can place up to three bottles in the bottom slots to brew three potions at the same time.

Why do I need Nether Wart first?

Nether Wart creates the Awkward Potion base, which is required for most potion recipes to work.

Can I mix Redstone and Glowstone?

No. Redstone extends duration while Glowstone increases power, but one will cancel the effect of the other if added afterward.

Conclusion

Mastering potion brewing gives you a major advantage in both exploration and survival. Always begin with an Awkward Potion, keep Blaze Powder stocked, and experiment with new recipes to become a true Minecraft alchemist.

