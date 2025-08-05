How to Change Power and Sleep Settings in Windows 11

How to

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Radu Tyrsina 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

power and sleep settings windows 11

Want your PC to stop sleeping too soon or save more power? Windows 11 lets you customize power and sleep settings to match your usage style. Here’s how to do it step-by-step.

Table of contents

How to Change Power and Sleep Settings in Windows 11

Step by step for changing quickly Power and Sleep settings in Windows 11

  1. Open Settings

    -> Press Windows + I to launch the Settings app.

  2. Navigate to System > Power & Battery

    -> In the left panel, click System.
    -> Scroll down and select Power & battery

  3. Expand Screen and Sleep Settings

    -> Under the Power section, click the dropdown for Screen and sleep.

  4. Set Sleep and Screen Timers

    -> Choose how long your screen stays on when on battery or plugged in.
    -> Choose when your PC goes to sleep in both scenarios.

  5. Save and Exit

    -> Settings apply automatically.
    -> You can now close the Settings window.

Radu Tyrsina

Radu Tyrsina Shield

Radu Tyrsina has been a Windows fan ever since he got his first PC, a Pentium III (a monster at that time). For most of the kids of his age, the Internet was an amazing way to play and communicate with others, but he was deeply impressed by the flow of information and how easily you can find anything on the web. Prior to founding Windows Report, this particular curiosity about digital content enabled him to grow a number of sites that helped hundreds of millions reach faster the answer they're looking for.

User forum

0 messages