How to Enable Numpad in Windows 11

The numeric keypad on your keyboard can stop working if Num Lock is disabled, system settings block it, or your keyboard isn’t detected properly. In Windows 11, enabling the numpad is simple once you check a few key settings.

1. Press the Num Lock Key

Most keyboards have a Num Lock key, usually located at the top-left of the number pad.

Press it once to activate the numpad.

If your keyboard has a Num Lock light, it should turn on.

If the key does nothing, continue with the steps below.

2. Enable Numpad in Accessibility Settings

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Navigate to Accessibility > Keyboard. Scroll to the On-screen keyboard section and launch it. Click Options in the on-screen keyboard. Check Turn on numeric keypad, then press NumLock in the virtual layout.

This activates the number pad, especially helpful on laptops or compact keyboards.

3. Keep Num Lock Enabled at Startup

If the numpad keeps turning off after reboot:

Press Windows + R, type regedit , and hit Enter. Go to:

HKEY_USERS\.DEFAULT\Control Panel\Keyboard Find the value named InitialKeyboardIndicators. Double-click it and set the value to 2 . Restart your PC.

For full details, see our guide on enabling Num Lock at startup.

4. Troubleshoot Numpad Not Working

If your numpad still doesn’t respond:

Try a different USB port or restart your PC.

Check Device Manager > Keyboards and update the driver.

and update the driver. Test another keyboard if possible.

If the issue persists, read our full guide on fixing number pad problems in Windows.



In most cases, enabling the numpad in Windows 11 only takes a single keypress. But if that fails, Windows settings, registry tweaks, or hardware checks will get you back on track.