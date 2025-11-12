How to Find Your Steam ID on PC and Web (Step-by-Step Guide)

Your Steam ID is a unique number assigned to your Steam account. You may need it for linking accounts, joining servers, or verifying your profile. Here’s how to easily find your Steam ID using different methods.

How to Find Your Steam ID?

1. Find Steam ID via Steam Client

If you have the Steam app installed, this is the quickest way to locate your ID.

Open the Steam app on your PC. Click your username at the top and select View my profile.

Right-click on your profile page and choose Copy Page URL.

Your Steam ID is the number at the end of that URL. Example: https://steamcommunity.com/profiles/76561198000000000

For more ways to connect with other users, check out this guide on Steam user search.

2. Find Steam ID Using the Website

You can also find your Steam ID through Steam’s web version.

Visit Steam Community and sign in.

Click your profile name at the top right. Look at the URL in the address bar. The number after /profiles/ is your Steam ID.

If you’re managing multiple Steam accounts, you might also find it useful to learn how to redeem Steam codes.

If you use a custom URL instead of a numeric one, tools can help you retrieve it.

Go to SteamID.io in your browser. Enter your Steam profile link or custom URL.

Click Lookup. The site will show your SteamID, SteamID3, and SteamID64 information.

4. Enable URL Display in Steam Settings

Your profile URL may be hidden by default. Here’s how to make it visible.

Open Steam and click Steam in the top-left corner. Select Settings, then go to Interface. Check Display web address bars when available. Click OK, then revisit your profile page to see your ID.

If you’ve recently moved or changed locations, you may also want to read about how to change your Steam region.

FAQs

What is my Steam ID used for? It identifies your account in games, mods, and online communities. Can I change my Steam ID number? No, the numeric ID is permanent, but you can change your custom profile URL anytime. Is it safe to share my Steam ID? Yes, sharing it is safe since it doesn’t expose personal information. What’s the difference between Steam ID and Steam username? Your Steam ID is a permanent numeric identifier, while your username is a display name you can change anytime.

Conclusion

Finding your Steam ID is simple through the Steam client, website, or online lookup tools. Whether you need it for mods, multiplayer servers, or account verification, these steps make it easy to access your unique identifier.