How to Change Your Steam Region in Easy Steps

Moving to a new country or just curious about different Steam store prices? Changing your Steam region is possible, but you’ll need to follow a few rules. Here’s how you can do it safely without running into account issues.

How to Change Region on Steam?

1. Check When You Can Change

Before you start, make sure you actually qualify for a region change.

Steam allows region changes only when you are physically in the new country. Your payment method must match the new region (local billing address or card). Steam may limit how often you can switch.

2. Open Steam Settings

Next, open your Steam client and head into the settings menu.

Launch the Steam app on your PC. Click on Steam in the top-left corner. Go to Settings > Store & Purchase.

Using Steam in Big Picture Mode? Switch back to the desktop view before changing store settings by following this guide on how to exit Big Picture Mode on Steam.

Now, update your store country to match your current location.

Under Store Country, click Update store country.

Steam will detect your current location automatically. Confirm the country and enter a valid local payment method.

4. Make a Purchase to Finalize

To lock in the change, Steam requires a local purchase.

Steam usually requires you to make a purchase using a payment option from that country. Once the transaction is complete, your store region updates.

5. Use Wallet Codes (Alternative)

If you don’t have a card from the new country, try wallet codes.

If you don’t have a local card, you can redeem a Steam Wallet code in the new region. The wallet currency must match the target country.

Important: Steam may block or flag accounts that change regions with VPNs or mismatched payment details. Only change your region if you have genuinely relocated.

FAQs

Can I change my Steam region with a VPN? No. Steam detects mismatched IPs and payment methods, which can lead to account restrictions. How often can I change my Steam store country? Steam does not allow frequent changes. It may require support approval if abused. What if I moved permanently? Provide a local billing method or Steam Wallet code from the new country to update successfully.

Conclusion

Changing your Steam region isn’t hard, but it does require the right conditions. As long as you’re in the new country and have a matching payment method, the process is straightforward. Stick to the official steps, and you’ll unlock the correct regional store without risking your account.

