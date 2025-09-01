Easy Steps to Create Obsidian in Minecraft

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Obsidian in Minecraft is one of the most durable blocks and is essential for crafting Nether portals. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to making it.

How to make Obsidian in Minecraft?

Use lava blocks

Collect a bucket of water from a river or pond. Locate a lava source block in caves or surface lakes.

Pour water directly onto the lava source block. Mine the obsidian with a diamond or netherite pickaxe. Use the obsidian to craft Nether portals, enchantment tables, or Ender chests.

FAQs

Can you make obsidian without lava? No, it only forms when water touches a lava source block. What is obsidian used for in Minecraft? It’s used for Nether portals, enchantment tables, and advanced items like Ender chests. Can you mine obsidian with an iron pickaxe? No, only diamond or netherite pickaxes can drop obsidian when mined.

Obsidian is a powerful block that opens the way to advanced crafting and exploration. By learning to make it, you gain access to the Nether and other key features of the game. You can also check the latest Minecraft snapshots to see what new features are coming.

