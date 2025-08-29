How to Download and Play Minecraft Snapshot on PC

How to

by Milan Stanojevic 

Minecraft snapshot is the best way to test new Minecraft features before they’re officially released. If you want early access to experimental updates, you can easily download and play them using the official Minecraft Launcher.

How to download and play Minecraft snapshot?

Table of contents

Enable snapshots in Minecraft Launcher

  1. Open the Minecraft Launcher on your PC.
  2. Click the Settings icon in the lower left corner.
  3. Scroll down and enable the Snapshots option.
  4. Go back to the Installations tab.
  5. Click New Installation and choose the latest snapshot version.
  6. Select Create, then click Play to start the snapshot.

If you see the 0x87e00009 error during installation or update, follow this step by step Minecraft 0x87e00009 error guide.

If the launcher will not start on your PC, try the fixes in this Minecraft Launcher not opening on Windows 11 guide.

To make sure you have the latest build before enabling snapshots, see this walkthrough on how to update Minecraft on Windows 11.

FAQs

What is a Minecraft snapshot?

It is a test version of Minecraft: Java Edition that lets you try new features before the official release.

Are Minecraft snapshots safe to use?

Yes, they are official builds from Mojang, but they can be unstable. Always back up your worlds before testing.

How often are new snapshots released?

Mojang usually releases snapshots weekly, often on Wednesdays.

Can I play Minecraft snapshots on Bedrock Edition?

No, snapshots are only available for Java Edition. Bedrock players can join the Minecraft Preview or Beta program instead.

Milan Stanojevic

