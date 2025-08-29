How to Download and Play Minecraft Snapshot on PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Minecraft snapshot is the best way to test new Minecraft features before they’re officially released. If you want early access to experimental updates, you can easily download and play them using the official Minecraft Launcher.

How to download and play Minecraft snapshot?

Enable snapshots in Minecraft Launcher

Open the Minecraft Launcher on your PC. Click the Settings icon in the lower left corner. Scroll down and enable the Snapshots option.

Go back to the Installations tab. Click New Installation and choose the latest snapshot version.

Select Create, then click Play to start the snapshot.

If you see the 0x87e00009 error during installation or update, follow this step by step Minecraft 0x87e00009 error guide.

If the launcher will not start on your PC, try the fixes in this Minecraft Launcher not opening on Windows 11 guide.

To make sure you have the latest build before enabling snapshots, see this walkthrough on how to update Minecraft on Windows 11.

FAQs