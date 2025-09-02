How to Set up DNS in Windows Server

Setting up DNS in Windows Server is essential for managing domain names and resolving them into IP addresses. With DNS settings properly set up, your network runs smoothly, and applications can reach resources without issues. The process is straightforward, and you only need to follow a few steps carefully. Here’s a simple guide to get your DNS server up and running.

How do I set up a DNS on Windows Server?

Start by logging in to your Windows Server with administrator rights. Then, click the Start menu and launch Server Manager from the pinned list or search bar. In Server Manager, select Manage from the top right corner, then click Add Roles and Features. Then, select Role-based or feature-based installation and click Next to proceed. From the server pool, select the server you want to configure, then click Next. From the list of roles, check DNS Server, then click Next. Confirm any additional prompts. Review your selections and click Install. Wait for the installation to complete, then close the wizard. Now, open DNS Manager by going to Tools > DNS in Server Manager. This opens the DNS Manager console. In DNS Manager, right-click Forward Lookup Zones and select New Zone. Follow the wizard to set up your primary zone. Enter the zone name (usually your domain name), select the zone type (Primary Zone), and complete the wizard. Once your zone is created, right-click it and select New Host (A or AAAA) to add IP mappings for your domain.

Summing Up

DNS is the backbone of name resolution. Without it, users must rely on IP addresses, which is not practical. Proper DNS setup makes applications, websites, and internal resources accessible with simple names instead of numbers.

Besides, it’s a requirement if you’re running services like Active Directory. If you’re working on related topics, you may also want to check guides about deleting a service on Windows Server and opening ports in Windows Server.

