How to Open Ports in Firewall on Windows Server

If you’re running applications or services that rely on network access, understanding how to open ports in Windows Server is essential. Windows Server includes a built-in firewall that blocks unauthorized connections, but sometimes you’ll need to allow specific ports so apps like SQL Server, web servers, or SSH can communicate properly. In this guide, we’ll walk you through a step-by-step method to safely open ports in your server’s firewall.

How do I easily open ports in Windows Server

1. First, log in to your Windows Server. Make sure you’re using an administrator account with firewall access.

2. Then, launch PowerShell or Command Prompt and type wf.msc and press Enter to open Windows Firewall settings.

3. Next, select Inbound Rules. On the left-hand panel, click Inbound Rules to manage incoming connections.

4. Then, on the right side, choose New Rule to start creating a port rule.

5. Next, select Port as the rule type and click Next.

6. Select TCP, then type the exact port number you want to open.

7. After that, choose Allow the Connection and proceed by clicking Next.

8. Now, apply the rule to your chosen profiles: Domain, Private, or Public.

9. Finally, name the rule (letters only), then click Finish to complete.

That’s all you’ve to do, and your chosen port should now be open and ready for use.

Summing Up

Opening ports isn’t something you should do casually, but it’s often required. For example, web services rely on ports 80 and 443 for HTTP/HTTPS traffic. SQL Server commonly uses 1433, while secure remote access often needs 22 for SSH. If a port isn’t open, your apps and services may fail to connect.

Besides, tasks like managing services or configuring DNS often rely on proper port setup. If you’re exploring more guides, you may find our Windows Server guides on how to delete a service, see the last reboot, and check ports. Also, don’t forget to check our guide on how to set up DNS in Windows Server.

