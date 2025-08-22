How to Install the Missing Connect app on Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Do you want to install the Connect app in Windows 11, but couldn’t find it? Well, don’t worry. First of all, the Connect app isn’t missing in Windows 11, it’s deliberately hidden. While the app is preinstalled on Windows 10, Microsoft moved it under optional features in Windows 11.

Therefore, you’ve to fiddle through a few settings before you can install the Connect app on Windows 11. Without much ado, let’s jump into the steps.

Here’s How to Install Missing Connect app on Windows 11 via Settings

First, Press Windows + I to open Settings. Then, go to Apps > Optional features. On some latest Windows 11 systems, you’ll find the Optional features section under the System tab inside Settings, so make sure to check that too. Next, click Add a feature. Search for Wireless Display. Select it and click Install. Once installed, search for Connect in the Start menu to launch.

How to Install Connect app in Windows 11 via Command Prompt

Open an Elevated Command Prompt: Click the Start button.

Type cmd in the search bar.

in the search bar. Right-click on Command Prompt from the search results and select Run as administrator .

. Click Yes if a User Account Control (UAC) prompt appears. In the elevated Command Prompt window, type or paste the following command and press Enter: DISM /Online /Add-Capability /CapabilityName:App.WirelessDisplay.Connect~~~~0.0.1.0 Wait for Installation; the system will begin downloading and installing the Wireless Display feature. You’ll see success message will appear if it was installed correctly. The Connect app will now appear in Start search.

FAQs related to missing Connect app in Windows 11

Where is the Connect app in Windows 11 The Connect app is hidden in Windows 11. To enable it, you have to install Wireless Display feature from inside the Optional Features from with the Settings app in Windows 11. Followingn the successful installation, you’ll be able to spot the Connect app when you search from the Start Menu. How do I install Connect app in Windows 11 You can use the Connect app after installing Wireless Display feature from within the Settings > App > Optional Features > Add a feature. You can also install missing Connect app in Windows 11 after running the following command in Command Prompt:

DISM /Online /Add Capability/CapabilityName:App.WirelessDisplay.Connect~~~~0.0.1.0 Why is the Connect app hidden in Windows 11 There’s no obvious reason to it, but Microsoft decided to move it under optional features in Windows 11.

Final thoughts

The Connect app hasn’t disappeared, it’s just hidden. By installing the Wireless Display feature, you can bring it back and continue screen mirroring on Windows 11 without any issues. In case you’re having issues on you Windows 11 PC, here’s how to use troubleshooter to fix them.