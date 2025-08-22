How to Use Troubleshooters in Windows 11 to Fix Common Issues

If your Windows 11 PC runs into errors, the built-in troubleshooter can help fix common issues automatically. Here’s how you can access and run them.

How do I run the troubleshooter in Windows 11?

1. Open Windows troubleshoot settings

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to System > Troubleshoot.

Select Other troubleshooter.



2. Choose the right troubleshooter

Internet Connections for network access problems.

for network access problems. Keyboard or Printer for hardware issues.

or for hardware issues. Windows Update for system update errors.

3. Run the troubleshooter

Click Run next to the tool you want.

Follow the on-screen instructions. Apply any recommended fixes.

Additional fixes if troubleshooter fails

Restart your PC to clear temporary glitches.

Update Windows manually

If updates are the problem, launch the dedicated tool by following the steps in Windows Update troubleshooter for Windows 11.

FAQs

Why is the troubleshooter not working in Windows 11? It may stop working due to corrupted system files or pending updates. Restart your PC, check for updates, or use this guide: Windows troubleshooter stopped working. Can troubleshooters fix Windows Update errors automatically? Yes. The Windows Update troubleshooter applies common fixes. If it fails, follow the steps in fix Windows Update errors. Is the Windows troubleshooter safe to use? Yes. It diagnoses issues and applies safe system-level changes without deleting personal files.

Windows 11 troubleshooters are quick tools that can resolve the most common issues. If problems persist, try the dedicated update and repair guides to keep your system running smoothly.