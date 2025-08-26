Can My PC Run Windows 11? Easy Steps to Test and Confirm

Windows 11 brings a fresh design, better performance, and new security features. But before you upgrade, you need to know if your computer can handle it.

Is my computer compatible with Windows 11?

1. Minimum requirements for Windows 11

1 GHz or faster processor with at least 2 cores

4 GB RAM or more

64 GB storage or larger

UEFI firmware with Secure Boot

TPM version 2.0 enabled

DirectX 12 compatible graphics with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display larger than 9” with HD resolution (720p)

See the complete breakdown of requirements in this detailed guide: Windows 11 requirements.

2. Use the PC Health Check app

Download the PC Health Check app from Microsoft.

Install the app and launch it Select Check now under Windows 11 upgrade section Review the results to see if your PC meets requirements Follow any recommendations shown

Learn more about how the tool works and where to get it here: PC Health Check app for Windows 11.

3. Try a compatibility checker

Download a trusted compatibility checker Install and run the software Let it scan your hardware and firmware Check the report for unsupported components Apply the suggested fixes if available

Explore some of the best options in this guide: Windows 10 compatibility checkers that also work for Windows 11.

If your PC meets the requirements and passes the PC Health Check, it should be ready for Windows 11. The process is straightforward, and the available tools make it easy to confirm compatibility.

If your device fails, don’t worry. Many issues can be resolved by enabling Secure Boot or TPM in BIOS, and in some cases, a minor hardware upgrade is all that’s needed. Once those adjustments are made, your PC will likely be able to run Windows 11 without problems.

FAQs