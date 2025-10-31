KB5067115 Enhances Windows on Arm with Improved 64-bit App Emulation via Prism

App emulation gets a major boost on Arm PCs

Arm Windows 11 apps growing

Microsoft’s Prism emulator is getting smarter. With Windows 11 25H2 Insider Preview Build 26220.7051 (KB5067115), Windows 11 on Arm devices now supports more 64-bit x86 CPU features under emulation.

As the company notes, this will significantly improve app compatibility and performance. This upgrade means many desktop apps that previously struggled on Arm-based PCs.

So, if you are among those who have the Surface Pro X or Lenovo ThinkPad X13s, more 64-bit x86 (x64) apps should now run more smoothly by default. If you wish to read more about how emulation work on Arm, this guide is best for you. Give it a read.

Developers can also toggle emulation behavior for 32-bit apps via the new Emulation Settings in Properties. As with every new feature, Microsoft encourages Insiders to report performance issues or compatibility bugs through Feedback Hub > Apps > [Specific App Name].

Besides this change, the latest Insider build has also introduced Ask Copilot in the taskbar and Full Screen Experience for more handhelds, other than ROG Xbox Ally series.

