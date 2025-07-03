Marvel Rivals Season 3 Launches July 11 with Perks for College Players

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Marvel Rivals Season 3, titled The Abyss Awakens, kicks off on July 11, and there’s more than just new maps and heroes coming. NetEase confirmed that seasons will now arrive every two months, giving fans a faster content cycle packed with updates.

In a new Dev Vision video, the studio confirmed the arrival of Jean Grey/Phoenix in Season 3, while Blade will follow in Season 3.5. Phoenix will feature in a new team-up ability with Wolverine. A fresh map and expanded cooperative powers are also on the way.

But the standout addition isn’t in the roster, it’s in the perks. NetEase is launching a College Student Perks program that offers free trials of 10 rotating costume skins and MVPs each season to verified university students. Access requires a .edu or equivalent email address, and the program will start in the US and UK before expanding.

These costumes won’t be permanent, but for college players on a budget, it’s a way to freshen up their loadout without spending a cent. The offer rolls out with the Season 3 launch, and details on participating schools or how to request verification support are available on the official Marvel Rivals site.

While the perk is limited in scope for now, it’s a unique move that may signal more student-friendly features ahead.