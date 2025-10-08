Microsoft 365 admins report access issues — Admin Center and Entra sign‑ins degraded

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

What’s happening: Microsoft acknowledged a service degradation affecting some administrators who may be unable to access the Microsoft 365 admin center. The same incident may also impact Microsoft Entra sign‑ins used to reach other Microsoft 365 services. Status is ongoing as of October 08, 2025, 20:44 EEST.

Who’s affected: Business and Enterprise tenants relying on the admin center and Entra‑based authentication paths. Consumer Microsoft services appear operational.

What you can do right now:

Try the Microsoft 365 Admin mobile app to check tenant health and alerts if the web portal won’t load.

If you must perform urgent changes, use direct service portals (e.g., Exchange/Teams admin) where available.

Monitor Azure Service Health for incident details and mitigation progress.

Avoid making large‑scale config changes until service health returns to normal.

What we’re watching: scope of impact across regions, incident ID in the admin center once accessible, and Microsoft’s root‑cause analysis after mitigation.

We’ll add updates if Microsoft posts a resolution.