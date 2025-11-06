Uninstall Microsoft 365 Using the Troubleshooter Tool

How to
Milan Stanojevic
Milan Stanojevic Shield
Windows Toubleshooting Expert
How to
Reading time icon 2 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
microsoft 365 uninstall troubleshooter

Uninstalling Microsoft 365 can sometimes be tricky if you’re encountering errors or the program won’t fully remove itself. Thankfully, Microsoft provides an Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool to help resolve issues and ensure a clean uninstallation.

Table of contents

How to Use the Microsoft 365 Uninstall Troubleshooter?

Use the dedicated tool

You can use this tool by following these simple steps:

  1. Download the tool

    Download the Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool from the official Microsoft support page: Microsoft 365 Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool.

  2. Run the tool

    Run the Troubleshooter. If prompted for permission to make changes to your device, click Yes.

  3. Select the issue

    Select the issue you’re facing (e.g., “Microsoft 365 won’t uninstall”).

  4. Follow the steps

    Follow the on-screen instructions to resolve the problem.

  5. Complete the process

    Complete the process and restart your computer to apply the changes.

For additional guidance on removing Microsoft Office from Windows 10, check out this guide on removing Office from Windows 10.

If you’re using Office Click-to-Run, check out this guide on uninstalling Office Click-to-Run.

FAQ

What should I do if the Microsoft 365 Uninstall Troubleshooter doesn’t work?

If the troubleshooter doesn’t resolve the issue, try manually uninstalling Microsoft 365 or use the Office Removal Tool.

How can I get rid of leftover files after uninstalling Microsoft 365?

Use the Disk Cleanup tool or manually delete residual files from Program Files and AppData.

Can I uninstall Microsoft 365 using the Control Panel?

Yes, go to Control Panel > Programs > Programs and Features, find Microsoft 365, and click Uninstall.

How do I ensure Microsoft 365 is completely removed from my PC?

Restart your computer after using the troubleshooter and check for leftover files in Program Files and AppData.

Conclusion

The Microsoft 365 Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool is an essential utility for resolving common uninstallation issues. It quickly detects and fixes problems that might prevent Microsoft 365 from being fully removed. Follow the outlined steps to efficiently uninstall Microsoft 365, and use the additional cleanup tips to ensure no files are left behind.

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages