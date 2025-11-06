Uninstall Microsoft 365 Using the Troubleshooter Tool
Uninstalling Microsoft 365 can sometimes be tricky if you’re encountering errors or the program won’t fully remove itself. Thankfully, Microsoft provides an Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool to help resolve issues and ensure a clean uninstallation.
How to Use the Microsoft 365 Uninstall Troubleshooter?
Use the dedicated tool
You can use this tool by following these simple steps:
- Download the tool
Download the Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool from the official Microsoft support page: Microsoft 365 Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool.
- Run the tool
Run the Troubleshooter. If prompted for permission to make changes to your device, click Yes.
- Select the issue
Select the issue you’re facing (e.g., “Microsoft 365 won’t uninstall”).
- Follow the steps
Follow the on-screen instructions to resolve the problem.
- Complete the process
Complete the process and restart your computer to apply the changes.
For additional guidance on removing Microsoft Office from Windows 10, check out this guide on removing Office from Windows 10.
If you’re using Office Click-to-Run, check out this guide on uninstalling Office Click-to-Run.
FAQ
If the troubleshooter doesn’t resolve the issue, try manually uninstalling Microsoft 365 or use the Office Removal Tool.
Use the Disk Cleanup tool or manually delete residual files from Program Files and AppData.
Yes, go to Control Panel > Programs > Programs and Features, find Microsoft 365, and click Uninstall.
Restart your computer after using the troubleshooter and check for leftover files in Program Files and AppData.
Conclusion
The Microsoft 365 Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool is an essential utility for resolving common uninstallation issues. It quickly detects and fixes problems that might prevent Microsoft 365 from being fully removed. Follow the outlined steps to efficiently uninstall Microsoft 365, and use the additional cleanup tips to ensure no files are left behind.
