Uninstall Microsoft 365 Using the Troubleshooter Tool

Uninstalling Microsoft 365 can sometimes be tricky if you’re encountering errors or the program won’t fully remove itself. Thankfully, Microsoft provides an Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool to help resolve issues and ensure a clean uninstallation.

How to Use the Microsoft 365 Uninstall Troubleshooter?

Use the dedicated tool

You can use this tool by following these simple steps: Download the tool Download the Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool from the official Microsoft support page: Microsoft 365 Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool.

Run the tool Run the Troubleshooter. If prompted for permission to make changes to your device, click Yes. Select the issue Select the issue you’re facing (e.g., “Microsoft 365 won’t uninstall”). Follow the steps Follow the on-screen instructions to resolve the problem. Complete the process Complete the process and restart your computer to apply the changes.

For additional guidance on removing Microsoft Office from Windows 10, check out this guide on removing Office from Windows 10.

If you’re using Office Click-to-Run, check out this guide on uninstalling Office Click-to-Run.

FAQ

What should I do if the Microsoft 365 Uninstall Troubleshooter doesn’t work? If the troubleshooter doesn’t resolve the issue, try manually uninstalling Microsoft 365 or use the Office Removal Tool. How can I get rid of leftover files after uninstalling Microsoft 365? Use the Disk Cleanup tool or manually delete residual files from Program Files and AppData. Can I uninstall Microsoft 365 using the Control Panel? Yes, go to Control Panel > Programs > Programs and Features, find Microsoft 365, and click Uninstall. How do I ensure Microsoft 365 is completely removed from my PC? Restart your computer after using the troubleshooter and check for leftover files in Program Files and AppData.

Conclusion

The Microsoft 365 Uninstall Troubleshooter Tool is an essential utility for resolving common uninstallation issues. It quickly detects and fixes problems that might prevent Microsoft 365 from being fully removed. Follow the outlined steps to efficiently uninstall Microsoft 365, and use the additional cleanup tips to ensure no files are left behind.