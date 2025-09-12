Windows 11 KB5065789 Release Preview upgrades Narrator and Click to Do for 24H2 & 25H2

Accessibility and AI-powered workflow improvements

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11 KB5065789 to the Release Preview Channel for versions 24H2 and 25H2. The update bumps systems on version 25H2 to build 26200.6713 and version 24H2 to build 26100.5061.

This update focuses heavily on accessibility and workflow efficiency, bringing useful upgrades to Narrator and Click to Do. Speaking of Narrator, you can now read tables, lists, and other structured data more naturally. It also integrates with the new Braille Viewer, giving visually impaired users a clearer way to follow along with text output on screen.

On the productivity side, Click to Do has been upgraded with table detection. You can highlight a simple table in apps, then quickly send it to Excel, copy, or share it. This feature, initially available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, will expand to AMD and Intel Copilot+ PCs soon.

has also added new and popular action tags to the Click to Do menu, plus shorter and more precise summaries when using the Summarize action.

While not every Insider will see these features right away, Microsoft says the rollout will expand over the coming weeks. After installing the same update, users on 24H2 and 25H2 will see noticeable changes in security and gaming with passkeys and auto SR. Besides, you’ll also see a revamped Windows Share menu, Emoji 16.0 support, and AI actions in File Explorer.

