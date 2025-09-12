Windows 11 KB5065789 revamps Windows Share menu, taskbar, and adds Emoji 16.0

A mix of personalization and fun

Windows 11 KB5065789 is live in the Release Preview Channel, and this build blends productivity upgrades. The update bumps systems on version 25H2 to build 26200.6713 and version 24H2 to build 26100.5061.

The Windows Share menu now lets users pin their favorite apps. Instead of scrolling through a list, you can place commonly used apps at the top for faster access. It is a small adjustment, but one that improves everyday efficiency.

For IT administrators, taskbar policy enforcement no longer requires restarting explorer.exe. Pins appear within a few hours of applying the policy, reducing downtime across managed devices. Additionally, desktop indicators for volume, brightness, and other controls can now be moved to different positions on the screen, giving users more flexibility.

On the fun side, Microsoft has introduced support for Emoji 16.0. The new set includes Face with Bags Under Eyes, Root Vegetable, Harp, Fingerprint, and more.

The changes are rolling out gradually, so not all Insiders will notice them immediately. After installing the same update, users on 24H2 and 25H2 will see auto SR while gaming and passkey changes. Besides, you’ll also see updated Click to Do and Narrator features, and AI actions in File Explorer.

