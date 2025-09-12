Microsoft brings Auto Super Resolution (Auto SR) to more titles, but only for Copilot+ PCs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 11 KB5065789 update, now available in the Release Preview Channel for version 24H2 and 25H2, delivers some features for gamers and IT administrators. The update makes your PC with version 25H2 jump to build 26200.6713 and version 24H2 to build 26100.5061.

Let’s talk about features now. If you’ve Copilot+ PCs, Auto Super Resolution (Auto SR) is expanding to more titles. This AI-powered feature enhances graphics in real time, making supported games look sharper without heavy GPU demand. Gamers on Snapdragon-based systems will benefit first, with wider hardware support to follow.

On the enterprise side, Microsoft has added Administrator Protection Preview. This feature adds an extra layer of security by prompting for approval before sensitive system changes. It helps reduce the risk of malware or unauthorized adjustments on business devices.

Passkeys also see an update, thanks to plugin provider integration that makes it easier for apps and services to adopt passwordless authentication.

After installing the same update, users on 24H2 and 25H2 will see noticeable changes to Click to Do and Narrator features. Besides, you’ll also see a revamped Windows Share menu, Emoji 16.0 support, and AI actions in File Explorer.