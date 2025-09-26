Microsoft announces prices of ROG Xbox Ally & Ally X; pre-orders now live

The handhelds will be available on October 16

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft and ASUS have officially opened pre-orders for the new ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. These devices will be globally available on October 16, 2025.

The two versions of the handhelds are designed to bring Xbox games, Game Pass titles, and PC libraries into a portable format, making them one of the most versatile handhelds to hit the market this year.

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X Prices

ROG Xbox Ally X: Prices at $999.99 and built for performance-hungry players who want the most powerful handheld experience.

ROG Xbox Ally: Priced at $599.99 and is suitable for casual and core gamers looking for flexibility at a lower price.

Pre-orders are now live in 38 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Australia. Xbox also confirmed eight new launch markets, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand, and Ukraine. In other words, these handhelds will be available on launch day in the above countries, too.

Xbox in your hands

The new ROG Xbox Ally handhelds run Windows 11, with an Xbox full-screen mode that mirrors the console experience. Features include a dedicated Xbox button for an improved Game Bar overlay, controller-inspired grips, and an aggregated gaming library that pulls from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, and other PC stores.

You will also get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, unlocking hundreds of titles across console, PC, cloud, and now handheld. With native play, remote play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft is positioning the Ally as a way to play Xbox “anywhere.”