Microsoft April 2025 Patch Tuesday: Fixes for 134 security vulnerabilities, one exploited Zero-Day

Microsoft has released its April 2025 Patch Tuesday updates, addressing 134 security vulnerabilities across its products.

Among the most critical fixes is the resolution of an actively exploited zero-day vulnerability in the Windows Common Log File System (CLFS), designated as CVE-2025-29824. This flaw, a use-after-free bug, enables attackers to gain SYSTEM privileges, posing a significant security risk to affected systems.

The updates also tackle other high-priority vulnerabilities, including remote code execution flaws in Windows Remote Desktop Services and Microsoft Office, safeguarding users against potential cyberattacks.

To further enhance security, Microsoft has introduced Hash-based Message Authentication Codes (HMAC) for CLFS log files, a mitigation designed to protect against advanced threats.

Below is the full list of all the security issues addressed with this fix:

Tag CVE ID CVE Title Severity Active Directory Domain Services CVE-2025-29810 Active Directory Domain Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important ASP.NET Core CVE-2025-26682 ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Azure Local CVE-2025-27489 Azure Local Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Azure Local Cluster CVE-2025-26628 Azure Local Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Azure Local Cluster CVE-2025-25002 Azure Local Cluster Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Azure Portal Windows Admin Center CVE-2025-29819 Windows Admin Center in Azure Portal Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Dynamics Business Central CVE-2025-29821 Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) CVE-2025-29800 Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) CVE-2025-29801 Microsoft AutoUpdate (MAU) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-3073 Chromium: CVE-2025-3073 Inappropriate implementation in Autofill Unknown Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-3068 Chromium: CVE-2025-3068 Inappropriate implementation in Intents Unknown Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-3074 Chromium: CVE-2025-3074 Inappropriate implementation in Downloads Unknown Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-3067 Chromium: CVE-2025-3067 Inappropriate implementation in Custom Tabs Unknown Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-3071 Chromium: CVE-2025-3071 Inappropriate implementation in Navigations Unknown Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-3072 Chromium: CVE-2025-3072 Inappropriate implementation in Custom Tabs Unknown Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-3070 Chromium: CVE-2025-3070 Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Extensions Unknown Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-3069 Chromium: CVE-2025-3069 Inappropriate implementation in Extensions Unknown Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-25000 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-29815 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-25001 Microsoft Edge for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability Low Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2025-3066 Chromium: CVE-2025-3066 Use after free in Navigations Unknown Microsoft Edge for iOS CVE-2025-29796 Microsoft Edge for iOS Spoofing Vulnerability Low Microsoft Office CVE-2025-27745 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Microsoft Office CVE-2025-27744 Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office CVE-2025-26642 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office CVE-2025-29792 Microsoft Office Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office CVE-2025-29791 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Microsoft Office CVE-2025-27748 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Microsoft Office CVE-2025-27746 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office CVE-2025-27749 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Microsoft Office Excel CVE-2025-27751 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Excel CVE-2025-27750 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Excel CVE-2025-29823 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Excel CVE-2025-27752 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Microsoft Office OneNote CVE-2025-29822 Microsoft OneNote Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2025-29794 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2025-29793 Microsoft SharePoint Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Word CVE-2025-27747 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Word CVE-2025-29816 Microsoft Word Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Word CVE-2025-29820 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Streaming Service CVE-2025-27471 Microsoft Streaming Service Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Microsoft Virtual Hard Drive CVE-2025-26688 Microsoft Virtual Hard Disk Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important OpenSSH for Windows CVE-2025-27731 Microsoft OpenSSH for Windows Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Outlook for Android CVE-2025-29805 Outlook for Android Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Remote Desktop Client CVE-2025-27487 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Remote Desktop Gateway Service CVE-2025-27482 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Remote Desktop Gateway Service CVE-2025-27480 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical RPC Endpoint Mapper Service CVE-2025-26679 RPC Endpoint Mapper Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important System Center CVE-2025-27743 Microsoft System Center Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Visual Studio CVE-2025-29802 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Visual Studio CVE-2025-29804 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Visual Studio Code CVE-2025-20570 Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Visual Studio Tools for Applications and SQL Server Management Studio CVE-2025-29803 Visual Studio Tools for Applications and SQL Server Management Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Active Directory Certificate Services CVE-2025-27740 Active Directory Certificate Services Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows BitLocker CVE-2025-26637 BitLocker Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Windows Bluetooth Service CVE-2025-27490 Windows Bluetooth Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Common Log File System Driver CVE-2025-29824 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Cryptographic Services CVE-2025-29808 Windows Cryptographic Services Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Cryptographic Services CVE-2025-26641 Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) CVE-2025-26678 Windows Defender Application Control Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Windows Digital Media CVE-2025-27730 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Digital Media CVE-2025-27467 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Digital Media CVE-2025-26640 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Digital Media CVE-2025-27476 Windows Digital Media Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows DWM Core Library CVE-2025-24074 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows DWM Core Library CVE-2025-24073 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows DWM Core Library CVE-2025-24058 Windows DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows DWM Core Library CVE-2025-24062 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows DWM Core Library CVE-2025-24060 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Hello CVE-2025-26635 Windows Hello Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Windows Hello CVE-2025-26644 Windows Hello Spoofing Vulnerability Important Windows HTTP.sys CVE-2025-27473 HTTP.sys Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Hyper-V CVE-2025-27491 Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Windows Installer CVE-2025-27727 Windows Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Kerberos CVE-2025-26647 Windows Kerberos Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Kerberos CVE-2025-27479 Kerberos Key Distribution Proxy Service Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Kerberos CVE-2025-29809 Windows Kerberos Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Windows Kernel CVE-2025-26648 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Kernel CVE-2025-27739 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Kernel Memory CVE-2025-29812 DirectX Graphics Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers CVE-2025-27728 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows LDAP – Lightweight Directory Access Protocol CVE-2025-26673 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows LDAP – Lightweight Directory Access Protocol CVE-2025-26663 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Windows LDAP – Lightweight Directory Access Protocol CVE-2025-27469 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows LDAP – Lightweight Directory Access Protocol CVE-2025-26670 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) CVE-2025-21191 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) CVE-2025-27478 Windows Local Security Authority (LSA) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Local Session Manager (LSM) CVE-2025-26651 Windows Local Session Manager (LSM) Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Mark of the Web (MOTW) CVE-2025-27472 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Windows Media CVE-2025-26666 Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Media CVE-2025-26674 Windows Media Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Mobile Broadband CVE-2025-29811 Windows Mobile Broadband Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows NTFS CVE-2025-27742 NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows NTFS CVE-2025-21197 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows NTFS CVE-2025-27741 NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows NTFS CVE-2025-27483 NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows NTFS CVE-2025-27733 NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Power Dependency Coordinator CVE-2025-27736 Windows Power Dependency Coordinator Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Remote Desktop Services CVE-2025-26671 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) CVE-2025-27738 Windows Resilient File System (ReFS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) CVE-2025-27474 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) CVE-2025-21203 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) CVE-2025-26668 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) CVE-2025-26667 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) CVE-2025-26664 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) CVE-2025-26672 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) CVE-2025-26669 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) CVE-2025-26676 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Secure Channel CVE-2025-27492 Windows Secure Channel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Secure Channel CVE-2025-26649 Windows Secure Channel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Security Zone Mapping CVE-2025-27737 Windows Security Zone Mapping Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Windows Shell CVE-2025-27729 Windows Shell Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service CVE-2025-27485 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service CVE-2025-27486 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service CVE-2025-21174 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service CVE-2025-26680 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service CVE-2025-27470 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service CVE-2025-26652 Windows Standards-Based Storage Management Service Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Subsystem for Linux CVE-2025-26675 Windows Subsystem for Linux Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows TCP/IP CVE-2025-26686 Windows TCP/IP Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Windows Telephony Service CVE-2025-27481 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Telephony Service CVE-2025-21222 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Telephony Service CVE-2025-21205 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Telephony Service CVE-2025-21221 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Telephony Service CVE-2025-27477 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) Device Host CVE-2025-27484 Windows Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) Device Host Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Update Stack CVE-2025-21204 Windows Process Activation Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Update Stack CVE-2025-27475 Windows Update Stack Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows upnphost.dll CVE-2025-26665 Windows upnphost.dll Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows USB Print Driver CVE-2025-26639 Windows USB Print Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Enclave CVE-2025-27735 Windows Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Windows Win32K – GRFX CVE-2025-27732 Windows Graphics Component Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Win32K – GRFX CVE-2025-26687 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Win32K – GRFX CVE-2025-26681 Win32k Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important

It’s worth mentioning that users are encouraged to install these updates to ensure their systems remain secure and resilient.