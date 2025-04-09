With KB5055523, Windows 11 prepares the layground for an AI-based operating system

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft released the April 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11, and as always, these will enhance the security, stability, and functionality of Windows 11 across various versions. Key updates include:

KB5055523 for OS Build 26100.3775.

for OS Build 26100.3775. KB5055528 for OS Builds 22621.5189 and 22631.5189.

Both of these patches significantly enhance Windows 11’s stability, including resolving issues related to login and credential verification, ensuring a smoother user experience. Like Windows 10’s Patch Tuesday updates, KB5055523 and KB5055528 also bring updates for Chile that reflect the latest changes in time settings.

However, the patches also include fixes for unexpected feature behaviors, enhancing overall reliability and optimizations for AI-related components, likely targeting better performance and accuracy. Enhancements to the servicing stack are essential for delivering reliable Windows updates.

Additionally, Microsoft acknowledged known issues, such as problems with Roblox on ARM devices, and is working on solutions.

You can get the patches from the Microsoft Update Catalog as well.