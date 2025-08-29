Microsoft Authenticator Not Working: Easy Fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If your Microsoft Authenticator app is not working, you might face problems signing in, receiving codes, or syncing accounts. The following steps will help you fix the issue and get the app working again.

How to fix Microsoft Authenticator app not working?

Open your phone’s app store. Search for Microsoft Authenticator.

Update the app or uninstall and reinstall it.

Reinstalling ensures you have the latest features and fixes. If needed, you can follow this detailed guide to download Microsoft Authenticator.

Open your phone’s system settings. Set the time and date to Automatic. Restart the phone to refresh the settings.

Incorrect time zones are one of the main causes of code errors. Adjusting the settings usually restores proper functionality.

3. Recover accounts after changing phones

Make sure your accounts are backed up to the cloud. On your new device, restore the backup. Confirm that all accounts sync properly.

This process can be tricky, especially if you skipped the backup step. To avoid issues, check out how to move Microsoft Authenticator to a new phone.

Sign in to your Microsoft account online. Go to the Security section.

Change or remove the incorrect phone number.

Keeping your number updated prevents login codes from going to the wrong device. Here’s how to fix a wrong phone number in Microsoft Authenticator.

FAQs

Why is my Microsoft Authenticator app not syncing? Your account may not have cloud backup enabled. Check the backup option in the app’s settings. Can I use Microsoft Authenticator on two phones? Yes, but only one phone can receive push notifications. You must restore accounts on the second device. Why does Microsoft Authenticator show a wrong code? The most common reasons are incorrect time settings or using an outdated version of the app.

Conclusion

Most Microsoft Authenticator issues can be fixed with updates, correct settings, or account recovery. If the app still generates incorrect codes, you can follow this complete guide on fixing the Microsoft Authenticator wrong code problem.